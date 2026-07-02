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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: When Jasprit Bumrah Smashed Most Expensive Over In Test Cricket History

Watch: When Jasprit Bumrah Smashed Most Expensive Over In Test Cricket History

Exactly four years ago today, on July 2, 2022, Bumrah shattered the world record by dismantling England’s legendary pacer Stuart Broad during the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)

Test cricket is fundamentally a game of patience, strategy, and endurance. Played across five intense days, the traditional format demands that batsmen value their wickets just as highly as the runs they score, treating time at the crease as a precious commodity.

Yet, the record for the most expensive over in Test history completely flips this conservative script - featuring elite Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah not with the ball, but as the destructive batsman.

Exactly four years ago today, on July 2, 2022, Bumrah shattered the world record by dismantling England’s legendary pacer Stuart Broad during the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham.

WATCH VIDEO

The historic onslaught took place during the morning session of Day 2. India’s first innings was winding down, and the team found themselves nine wickets down with only the tailenders remaining. Stepping up as the stand-in captain for the match, Bumrah launched an audacious, uninhibited attack that left Broad and the English fielders completely shell-shocked.

By the time the chaotic over concluded, a staggering 35 runs had been leaked, comfortably eclipsing the previous world record.

Ball-by-Ball Breakdown of Broad's 35-Run Over:

Delivery 1:  4 Runs - Bumrah hooks a top-edge to the boundary

Delivery 2:  5 Runs - Wide ball that flies past the keeper for four extra runs

Delivery 3:  7 Runs - Bumrah hits a six off a No-Ball

Delivery 4:  4 Runs - Full toss swatted through mid-wicket

Delivery 5:  4 Runs - Inside edge streaks past the stumps to the rope

Delivery 6:  4 Runs - Elegant boundary struck through the leg side

Delivery 7:  6 Runs - Clean, powerful hook shot over deep backward square leg

Delivery 8:  1 Run - Tap-and-run single to retain strike

Through a mix of raw power, clearing his front leg, and a bit of luck, Bumrah personally accumulated 29 runs off his bat. Combined with the 6 extras conceded through Broad's procedural errors (the wide and the no-ball), the over entered the record books as the absolute costliest sequence in the history of red-ball cricket.

Most Expensive Overs in Test History

Jasprit Bumrah's explosive cameo shattered a 19-year-old record previously held by West Indian icon Brian Lara. Interestingly, Stuart Broad's inclusion on this list links him to an unwanted twin record; he is also the bowler who conceded the most expensive over in T20 International history, when Yuvraj Singh famously hit him for six consecutive sixes (36 runs) during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the record for the most expensive over in Test cricket history?

The record for the most expensive over in Test history is 35 runs. This chaotic over was bowled by England's Stuart Broad during the Edgbaston Test in 2022.

Who set the record for the most expensive over in Test cricket and when?

Jasprit Bumrah, acting as India's stand-in captain and batsman, set this record on July 2, 2022. He personally accumulated 29 runs off his bat in that over.

Who bowled the most expensive over in Test history?

England's legendary pacer Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in Test history. He conceded 35 runs during India's first innings in the Edgbaston Test.

Did Stuart Broad hold any other 'most expensive over' records?

Yes, Stuart Broad also conceded the most expensive over in T20 International history. Yuvraj Singh famously hit him for 36 runs (six consecutive sixes) in 2007.

What was the previous record for the most expensive over in Test history?

The previous record for the most expensive over in Test history was held by West Indian icon Brian Lara. Jasprit Bumrah's explosive cameo shattered this 19-year-old record.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Cricket News IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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