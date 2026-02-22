What If All Group 2 Matches In T20 WC Are Washed Out? Qualification Rules Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







T20 World Cup 2026 Super-8 Semi-final Rule: Rain is wreaking havoc in Super-8 stage of 2026 T20 World Cup. The first Super-8 match, scheduled for last Saturday (February 21) between Pakistan and New Zealand, was washed out. It's worth noting that all Group 2 matches in Super-8 are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, where threat of rain looms large.

This raises a question among fans- if all Group 2 matches are washed out due to rain, how will the decision be made? If all matches are abandoned, teams will have no wins or net run rates. So, let's explore which ICC rules will apply in this situation.

The rule to be followed if all matches are washed-out

If all matches are abandoned, a tie-breaker will apply, as per ICC T20 World Cup playing conditions. This rule will first consider the number of wins in group stage. If wins are tied, net run rate will be considered. If run rates are also tied, then head-to-head rankings will be considered. Finally,ICC T20 rankings will be considered.

Rankings prior to February 6th will be considered the basis. Consequently, if all Group 2 matches are washed out and rankings are used as the basis for the decision, England and New Zealand will advance to the semi-finals. Both teams are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Pakistan (ranked sixth) and Sri Lanka (ranked eighth) will be eliminated.

What if a tie-breaker rule is applicable in Group 1?

If a tie-breaker is applied in Group 1, then top-ranked India and fifth-ranked South Africa will secure semifinal spots. West Indies and Zimbabwe, ranked seventh and 12th, will be eliminated.

However, unless the rain gods are furious, it is almost impossible for all Super 8 matches to be washed out by rain.