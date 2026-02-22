Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What If All Group 2 Matches In T20 WC Are Washed Out? Qualification Rules Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: The threat of rain looms over the Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup. Let's explore what rule decides the outcome if all matches are abandoned due to rain.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Super-8 Semi-final Rule: Rain is wreaking havoc in Super-8 stage of 2026 T20 World Cup. The first Super-8 match, scheduled for last Saturday (February 21) between Pakistan and New Zealand, was washed out. It's worth noting that all Group 2 matches in Super-8 are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, where threat of rain looms large. 

This raises a question among fans- if all Group 2 matches are washed out due to rain, how will the decision be made? If all matches are abandoned, teams will have no wins or net run rates. So, let's explore which ICC rules will apply in this situation. 

The rule to be followed if all matches are washed-out

If all matches are abandoned, a tie-breaker will apply, as per ICC T20 World Cup playing conditions. This rule will first consider the number of wins in group stage. If wins are tied, net run rate will be considered. If run rates are also tied, then head-to-head rankings will be considered. Finally,ICC T20 rankings will be considered. 

Rankings prior to February 6th will be considered the basis. Consequently, if all Group 2 matches are washed out and rankings are used as the basis for the decision, England and New Zealand will advance to the semi-finals. Both teams are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Pakistan (ranked sixth) and Sri Lanka (ranked eighth) will be eliminated. 

What if a tie-breaker rule is applicable in Group 1?

If a tie-breaker is applied in Group 1, then top-ranked India and fifth-ranked South Africa will secure semifinal spots. West Indies and Zimbabwe, ranked seventh and 12th, will be eliminated. 

However, unless the rain gods are furious, it is almost impossible for all Super 8 matches to be washed out by rain. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if all Super-8 matches in a group are washed out?

If all matches are abandoned, a tie-breaker rule will be applied. This rule first considers group stage wins, then net run rate, followed by head-to-head rankings, and finally ICC rankings.

Which teams would advance if Group 2 matches are all washed out?

Based on pre-February 6th rankings, England (3rd) and New Zealand (4th) would advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan (6th) and Sri Lanka (8th) would be eliminated.

How would a tie-breaker rule affect Group 1 if all matches were washed out?

If Group 1 matches were all washed out, India (1st) and South Africa (5th) would secure semi-final spots, while West Indies (7th) and Zimbabwe (12th) would be eliminated.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
