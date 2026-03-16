WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dhurandhar Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have dropped a unique video on social media featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026. He is shown sitting at a desk in a room lit red, with a notebook, crossing out milestones and targets that he has achieved before turning his focus towards upcoming goals. The key moment in the video shows him striking out the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and then writing the IPL trophy as his next big objective. The concept draws inspiration from the dramatic final scene of the film, Dhurandhar. Check it out:

𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/Eh2ofR9N3L March 16, 2026

In the movie, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, crosses off the name of his target after eliminating him. RR have adopted a similar storytelling style to highlight Sooryavanshi’s ambition and determination ahead of the new season.

Sooryavanshi's Under-19 World Cup Heroics

Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket. Earlier this year, the teenager delivered a remarkable performance in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final, playing a decisive role in India’s victory.

Facing England in the title clash in Harare, the youngster produced a stunning knock of 175 runs from just 80 balls. His explosive innings powered India to their sixth Under-19 World Cup triumph, extending the country’s record in the tournament.

The performance not only earned him widespread recognition but also confirmed his reputation as one of the most promising young batsmen in the country.

IPL Record & Early Rise In Franchise Cricket

Sooryavanshi’s talent had already caught the attention of IPL franchises before his Under-19 World Cup heroics. Rajasthan Royals signed him in 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore, making him the youngest cricketer ever to secure an IPL contract.

He continued to make headlines during the 2025 IPL season as well. The teenage batsman created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the tournament, further strengthening his reputation as a future star.

Eyeing Chris Gayle’s Historic IPL Record

Despite his early achievements, Sooryavanshi has set his sights even higher. During the recent BCCI Naman Awards, he revealed that he has a bold personal target in the IPL.

One of Sooryavanshi's ambitions is to surpass Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175 runs, which remains the highest individual score in the league’s history.

With IPL 2026 approaching, Rajasthan Royals fans will be eager to see whether the teenage prodigy can continue his remarkable rise and take another step closer to achieving those lofty goals.