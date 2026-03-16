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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video

Rajasthan Royals share a Dhurandhar-style video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outlining his IPL goals after his stunning Under-19 World Cup heroics.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dhurandhar Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have dropped a unique video on social media featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026. He is shown sitting at a desk in a room lit red, with a notebook, crossing out milestones and targets that he has achieved before turning his focus towards upcoming goals. The key moment in the video shows him striking out the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and then writing the IPL trophy as his next big objective. The concept draws inspiration from the dramatic final scene of the film, Dhurandhar. Check it out:

In the movie, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, crosses off the name of his target after eliminating him. RR have adopted a similar storytelling style to highlight Sooryavanshi’s ambition and determination ahead of the new season.

Sooryavanshi's Under-19 World Cup Heroics

Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket. Earlier this year, the teenager delivered a remarkable performance in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final, playing a decisive role in India’s victory.

Facing England in the title clash in Harare, the youngster produced a stunning knock of 175 runs from just 80 balls. His explosive innings powered India to their sixth Under-19 World Cup triumph, extending the country’s record in the tournament.

The performance not only earned him widespread recognition but also confirmed his reputation as one of the most promising young batsmen in the country.

IPL Record & Early Rise In Franchise Cricket

Sooryavanshi’s talent had already caught the attention of IPL franchises before his Under-19 World Cup heroics. Rajasthan Royals signed him in 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore, making him the youngest cricketer ever to secure an IPL contract.

He continued to make headlines during the 2025 IPL season as well. The teenage batsman created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the tournament, further strengthening his reputation as a future star.

Eyeing Chris Gayle’s Historic IPL Record

Despite his early achievements, Sooryavanshi has set his sights even higher. During the recent BCCI Naman Awards, he revealed that he has a bold personal target in the IPL.

One of Sooryavanshi's ambitions is to surpass Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175 runs, which remains the highest individual score in the league’s history.

With IPL 2026 approaching, Rajasthan Royals fans will be eager to see whether the teenage prodigy can continue his remarkable rise and take another step closer to achieving those lofty goals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the concept behind the Rajasthan Royals video featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The video draws inspiration from the movie 'Dhurandhar', showing Vaibhav crossing off achievements like the U-19 World Cup and setting the IPL trophy as his next goal.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final?

He played a decisive role in India's victory, scoring a stunning 175 runs off just 80 balls against England in the final.

When did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get his first IPL contract and with which team?

Rajasthan Royals signed him in 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore, making him the youngest cricketer to ever secure an IPL contract.

What IPL record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set in the 2025 season?

He became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL tournament, further solidifying his status as a future star.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's personal target in the IPL?

He aims to surpass Chris Gayle's iconic record of 175 runs, which is the highest individual score in IPL history.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL Dhurandhar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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