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HomeSportsCricketShaadi Host Multiverse: Yuzi Runs Into His Own Wedding Host At Kuldeep’s!

Shaadi Host Multiverse: Yuzi Runs Into His Own Wedding Host At Kuldeep’s!

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s “Galat banda bula liya tune” remark at teammate Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding goes viral on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
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Yuzvendra Chahal Viral Video: An intriguing moment involving Yuzvendra Chahal at Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding celebrations has taken social media by storm. In the clip circulating across platforms, Chahal is seen running into a person who is being claimed to have hosted his wedding with Dhanashree Verma. The two were previously married but separated early last year. Turning the moment into a joke, Chahal called out to Kuldeep Yadav, "Galat banda bula liya tune (you called the wrong guy)", drawing laughter from those present.

Cricket Fraternity Attends Kuldeep’s Wedding Ceremony 

Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14 in Dehradun. The ceremony was attended by several members of the cricketing fraternity, highlighting the close bond many players share off the field.

Among those present were Chahal, Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Kaif and India’s fielding coach T Dilip. The gathering brought together players from different generations, making it a star-studded event.

There had been speculation that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would also attend the wedding. However, the two senior Indian cricketers were not spotted at the ceremony.

Kuldeep and Vanshika are also said to be hosting a wedding reception in Lucknow on March 17.

IPL 2026 Preparations Around The Corner

Following the celebrations, several players are expected to return to their respective teams as preparations for the IPL 2026 gather pace. Training camps for the franchises will begin soon as teams gear up for the new season.

Kuldeep Yadav is set to represent Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The season begins on March 28, and Delhi will start their campaign a few days later.

Their opening match of the tournament is scheduled for April 1, when they will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Fans will be eager to see Kuldeep back in action after his wedding celebrations as he resumes his role as one of Delhi’s key bowlers.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the IPL 2026 season begin, and who will Kuldeep Yadav's team face first?

The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28. Kuldeep Yadav's team, Delhi Capitals, will play their first match on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kuldeep Yadav IPL Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Wedding
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