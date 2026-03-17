Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike

Afghanistan's cricketing icons, led by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have expressed profound outrage following a devastating airstrike in Kabul that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 400 people and injured hundreds more. The strike, which hit a drug rehabilitation hospital during the holy month of Ramadan, has sparked a diplomatic and humanitarian firestorm.

Rashid Khan’s Call for Justice

In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), star leg-spinner Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime.

Targeting Civilians: Rashid condemned the destruction of medical infrastructure, stating that targeting hospitals - whether intentional or accidental - is an "atrocity" that violates human rights.

Appeal to UN: He called upon United Nations and international human rights agencies to launch a thorough investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!" he added, standing in solidarity with the victims.

Mohammad Nabi's Emotional Tribute

Former captain Mohammad Nabi shared a poignant message highlighting the human cost of the tragedy.

Nabi pointed out that the victims were young men seeking medical treatment at a rehabilitation center.

Ramadan Tragedy: He noted the heartbreaking timing, as the tragedy occurred on the 28th night of Ramadan, leaving mothers grieving at the hospital gates.

Conflicting Claims: Afghanistan vs. Pakistan

The airstrike has led to a sharp exchange of accusations between the two neighboring nations:

The Afghan Accusation: Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Pakistani military of violating Afghan airspace to target a 2,000-bed rehabilitation facility.

Pakistan’s Defense: Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, denied targeting any medical facility. He maintained that the military carried out "precision airstrikes" aimed strictly at military installations and ammunition storage used by terror proxies.

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