Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike

Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike

In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), star leg-spinner Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

Afghanistan's cricketing icons, led by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have expressed profound outrage following a devastating airstrike in Kabul that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 400 people and injured hundreds more. The strike, which hit a drug rehabilitation hospital during the holy month of Ramadan, has sparked a diplomatic and humanitarian firestorm.

Rashid Khan’s Call for Justice

In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), star leg-spinner Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime.

Targeting Civilians: Rashid condemned the destruction of medical infrastructure, stating that targeting hospitals - whether intentional or accidental - is an "atrocity" that violates human rights.

Appeal to UN: He called upon United Nations and international human rights agencies to launch a thorough investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!" he added, standing in solidarity with the victims.

Mohammad Nabi's Emotional Tribute

Former captain Mohammad Nabi shared a poignant message highlighting the human cost of the tragedy.

Nabi pointed out that the victims were young men seeking medical treatment at a rehabilitation center.

Ramadan Tragedy: He noted the heartbreaking timing, as the tragedy occurred on the 28th night of Ramadan, leaving mothers grieving at the hospital gates.

Conflicting Claims: Afghanistan vs. Pakistan

The airstrike has led to a sharp exchange of accusations between the two neighboring nations:

The Afghan Accusation: Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Pakistani military of violating Afghan airspace to target a 2,000-bed rehabilitation facility.

Pakistan’s Defense: Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, denied targeting any medical facility. He maintained that the military carried out "precision airstrikes" aimed strictly at military installations and ammunition storage used by terror proxies.

Also on ABP Live | Gautam Gambhir Says He Wants To See MS Dhoni As India Head Coach One Day

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event has caused outrage among Afghanistan's cricketing stars?

A devastating airstrike in Kabul, which hit a drug rehabilitation hospital, has led to profound outrage among Afghanistan's cricketing icons like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

What did Rashid Khan say about the airstrike?

Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime and an atrocity, condemning the targeting of hospitals and calling for a UN investigation to hold perpetrators accountable.

How did Mohammad Nabi react to the tragedy?

Mohammad Nabi highlighted the human cost, noting that the victims were young men seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center during the holy month of Ramadan.

What are the conflicting claims between Afghanistan and Pakistan regarding the airstrike?

Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating airspace to target a rehab facility, while Pakistan denied this, stating they conducted precision strikes on military targets.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Military Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Pakistan Kabul Air Strike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike
Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Says He Wants To See MS Dhoni As India Head Coach One Day
Gautam Gambhir Says He Wants To See MS Dhoni As India Head Coach One Day
Cricket
Shaadi Host Multiverse: Yuzi Runs Into His Own Wedding Host At Kuldeep’s!
Shaadi Host Multiverse: Yuzi Runs Into His Own Wedding Host At Kuldeep’s!
Cricket
WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video
WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Dream In Dhurandhar-Style Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Launches Massive Airstrikes on Kabul, Over 400 Reported Dead
Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Alert: Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain
Alert: Trump Appeals to Allies Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict in Hormuz Strait Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget