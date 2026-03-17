A devastating airstrike in Kabul, which hit a drug rehabilitation hospital, has led to profound outrage among Afghanistan's cricketing icons like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.
Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike
In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), star leg-spinner Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime.
Afghanistan's cricketing icons, led by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, have expressed profound outrage following a devastating airstrike in Kabul that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 400 people and injured hundreds more. The strike, which hit a drug rehabilitation hospital during the holy month of Ramadan, has sparked a diplomatic and humanitarian firestorm.
Rashid Khan’s Call for Justice
In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), star leg-spinner Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime.
Targeting Civilians: Rashid condemned the destruction of medical infrastructure, stating that targeting hospitals - whether intentional or accidental - is an "atrocity" that violates human rights.
Appeal to UN: He called upon United Nations and international human rights agencies to launch a thorough investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.
"We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!" he added, standing in solidarity with the victims.
Mohammad Nabi's Emotional Tribute
Former captain Mohammad Nabi shared a poignant message highlighting the human cost of the tragedy.
Nabi pointed out that the victims were young men seeking medical treatment at a rehabilitation center.
Ramadan Tragedy: He noted the heartbreaking timing, as the tragedy occurred on the 28th night of Ramadan, leaving mothers grieving at the hospital gates.
Conflicting Claims: Afghanistan vs. Pakistan
The airstrike has led to a sharp exchange of accusations between the two neighboring nations:
The Afghan Accusation: Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Pakistani military of violating Afghan airspace to target a 2,000-bed rehabilitation facility.
Pakistan’s Defense: Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, denied targeting any medical facility. He maintained that the military carried out "precision airstrikes" aimed strictly at military installations and ammunition storage used by terror proxies.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event has caused outrage among Afghanistan's cricketing stars?
What did Rashid Khan say about the airstrike?
Rashid Khan labeled the incident a war crime and an atrocity, condemning the targeting of hospitals and calling for a UN investigation to hold perpetrators accountable.
How did Mohammad Nabi react to the tragedy?
Mohammad Nabi highlighted the human cost, noting that the victims were young men seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center during the holy month of Ramadan.
What are the conflicting claims between Afghanistan and Pakistan regarding the airstrike?
Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating airspace to target a rehab facility, while Pakistan denied this, stating they conducted precision strikes on military targets.