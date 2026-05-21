Virat Kohli Test Return Loading? Childhood Coach’s Big Statement Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's childhood coach discussed Test return with him.

Fans frequently request coach to urge Kohli's comeback.

Kohli retired from Test cricket recently.

Coach confirmed discussions; decision remains Kohli's.

Ever since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, fans have continued to hope for a dramatic return of the Indian batting superstar to the longest format of the game. Now, a fresh statement from Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has once again sparked speculation around a possible comeback.

Virat Kohli had earlier stepped away from T20 Internationals after India’s triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Later, the former India captain also called time on his illustrious Test career, leaving millions of fans emotional and surprised by the decision.

Despite retiring from Tests, Kohli continues to remain active in ODI cricket and franchise cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has once again enjoyed a brilliant IPL season, scoring more than 500 runs and helping RCB climb to the top of the points table.

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Rajkumar Sharma Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli

The demand for Kohli’s return to Test cricket has only grown louder in recent months. Many supporters have even approached his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, urging him to convince the batting icon to reconsider his decision.

Speaking on the Express Cafe podcast, Rajkumar Sharma revealed how fans regularly request him to speak to Kohli regarding a comeback.

"Many hardcore Virat Kohli fans have told me, 'Sir, please ask him to return to Test cricket because he listens to you'," said Rajkumar in the Express Cafe podcast.

The statement immediately triggered fresh excitement among Kohli supporters, many of whom continue to believe that the former India skipper still has plenty left to offer in red ball cricket.

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‘Baat Toh Hui Hai’: Coach Keeps Comeback Hopes Alive

Rajkumar Sharma also confirmed that he has already discussed the matter with Kohli. However, he made it clear that the final decision would entirely depend on the player himself.

When asked whether he had tried convincing Kohli to return to Test cricket, Rajkumar replied, "Baat toh hui hai, dekhte hai kya hota hai (We have talked about it; let's see what happens.)"

The comments have now given fans fresh hope regarding a possible U-turn from the Indian cricket legend.

Virat Kohli remains one of India’s greatest ever Test cricketers. Across 123 Test matches, the right handed batter scored 9230 runs and played a major role in transforming India into a dominant force in red ball cricket.

As captain, Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and guided the team to 40 victories, making him the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history. Under his leadership, India achieved historic milestones, including their first-ever Test series win in Australia and qualification for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final.

With a win percentage of 58.82%, Kohli’s legacy as India’s most iconic Test skipper remains unmatched.