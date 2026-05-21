Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsAnti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India proposes criminal penalties for doping substance traffickers.
  • New law targets suppliers, including doctors, with prison time.
  • Legislation aims to protect athletes from organized doping networks.
  • Doctors have exemptions for legitimate medical treatment needs.

The Indian government has proposed significant legislative changes to the National Anti-Doping Act to introduce criminal penalties for individuals who traffic or distribute prohibited substances to competitive athletes. The upcoming amendment aims to dismantle illegal distribution networks by imposing prison sentences of up to five years for suppliers, including medical practitioners who knowingly prescribe these banned enhancements.

Parliamentary Timeline Established

The Sports Ministry has published the draft proposals on its official website to gather essential public feedback before the final submission deadline on June 18. The legislation is scheduled to be introduced to lawmakers during the next parliamentary session.

ALSO READ | Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports

“Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both,” the proposed amendment states as reported by PTI.

Targeting Supply Chains

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that the focus of anti-doping regulations must expand beyond the athletes to include the support staff who facilitate access to illegal performance enhancers.

“Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes,” Mandaviya told PTI during a media interaction detailing the urgent legislative shift.

“We only punish those who are consuming but suppliers need to be targetted as well. So whether it is a coach, a manager, a fellow athlete or anyone who has direct access to an athlete, those found guilty of being part of the supply chain will be prosecuted if these amendments go through,” the minister added.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev Partied With Cigarettes, Whiskey And Beers? 1983 World Cup Winner Breaks Silence

Broad Prosecution Scope

The strict legal framework specifically targets commercial entities, distributors, and licensed healthcare professionals who intentionally violate the integrity of sport by facilitating access to prohibited performance methods.

“Whoever, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport, traffics in, sells, dispenses or otherwise places on the market without trafficking, or makes out a prescription for, any prohibited substance or prohibited method, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to [five] years, or with fine which may extend up to [two lakh] rupees, or both,” the text states.

Medical Liability Exemptions

The draft framework outlines specific protection clauses for healthcare providers treating athletes with legitimate medical illnesses or dealing with critical emergency medical care situations where immediate treatment is required.

“In situations referred to under this sub-section, it shall be the responsibility of the athlete to apply for a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption in accordance with the provisions of this Act and regulations thereunder,” the document notes.

“There shall be no liability for the relevant medical practitioner, regardless of whether the Therapeutic Use Exemption is granted or declined,” the policy document clarified according to PTI.

Athlete Protection Safeguards

The ministry confirmed that the regulatory processes governing testing violations committed directly by competitors will remain independent of the new criminal proceedings designed to target commercial networks.

“Anti-Doping Rule violations by athletes will continue to be dealt with under the existing anti-doping framework,” the official Ministry statement explained regarding the distinct separation of legal liabilities.

“The proposed amendments seek to ensure that clean athletes remain protected while enabling stronger action against criminal networks exploiting sport and athletes for commercial gain,” the department concluded.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the proposed changes to the National Anti-Doping Act in India?

The Indian government is proposing amendments to introduce criminal penalties for individuals involved in trafficking or distributing prohibited substances to athletes. This includes prison sentences for suppliers and medical practitioners.

Who will be targeted by the new anti-doping legislation?

The legislation aims to target suppliers, including coaches, managers, and other individuals in an athlete's support network who facilitate access to banned substances. It also targets commercial entities and healthcare professionals involved in these activities.

What are the potential penalties for violating the proposed anti-doping law?

Violators could face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to two lakh rupees, or both. This applies to those who administer, traffic, sell, or prescribe prohibited substances for doping purposes.

Are there any exemptions for medical practitioners?

Yes, medical practitioners are protected from liability when treating athletes for legitimate medical illnesses or in emergency situations. Athletes would need to apply for a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption in such cases.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wada Sports Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya India Sports News PTI Report Doping Jail Term
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers
Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers
Sports
India's Predicted Playing XI Against Afghanistan Without Jasprit Bumrah
India's Predicted Playing XI Against Afghanistan Without Jasprit Bumrah
Sports
IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can CSK Still Qualify? Here’s What Chennai Needs To Reach Top 4
IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can CSK Still Qualify? Here’s What Chennai Needs To Reach Top 4
Sports
Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports
Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget