Huge Virat Kohli Update Surfaces After Rohit Sharma's Exit From World Cup 2027 Plans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian selectors begin major transition, Rohit Sharma's white-ball career ending.

Virat Kohli retains full backing for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Younger top order planned, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets extended opportunity.

The Indian national selection committee has kickstarted a major transition phase ahead of a packed international calendar. The management has decided to take contrasting approaches with two of its most experienced batters. While former captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly nearing the end of his white-ball career, Virat Kohli continues to enjoy the complete backing of the team management for the next major ICC event.

Selectors Begin Planning for India's Next Generation

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are keen to build a younger top order as part of India's long-term plans. The management believes introducing fresh talent now will help establish greater stability ahead of future global tournaments.

As part of that vision, Rohit Sharma is no longer considered a central figure in India's long-term white-ball plans. According to reports, the management has already informed the veteran opener of its decision.

PTI reported that the third ODI at Lord's could potentially be Rohit's final appearance for India in the format. However, the selection committee is not expected to push him into making an immediate retirement announcement.

Virat Kohli Continues To Enjoy Full Backing

In contrast, the selectors remain fully committed to Virat Kohli's future in the ODI setup. The management reportedly has complete faith in his fitness levels, consistency and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches.

Kohli is expected to remain a key member of India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the selectors planning to build the middle order around his experience. His impressive record against top teams, including South Africa and New Zealand, has further strengthened the management's confidence in him.

Rohit Sharma's Dip In Form Hastens Transition

Rohit's recent performances in the ongoing ODI series against England have reportedly accelerated the transition plans. The opener managed just 11 runs in the first ODI at Edgbaston before scoring 26 off 47 deliveries in the second match.

The veteran has averaged just over 30 across his last eight ODI innings, prompting the selectors to begin exploring younger options at the top of the order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Set For Extended Opportunity

Promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to receive an extended run as India looks to settle its opening combination before the 2027 ODI World Cup. With around 20 ODIs scheduled before the tournament, the management believes regular opportunities will be crucial to his development.

An official BCCI source explained the thinking behind the decision while speaking to PTI.

“There are close to 20 ODIs before the World Cup, and the selectors want Jaiswal to get an extended run in the side. That continuity is important for his development.”