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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Lord's Farewell: Legends Who Played Their Final Match At Iconic Venue

Rohit Sharma's Lord's Farewell: Legends Who Played Their Final Match At Iconic Venue

ohit Sharma has represented India in 287 ODIs, scoring 11,757 runs in 279 innings. His record includes 33 centuries and 62 fifties.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma began his international career in One-Day Internationals, and the same format could mark the end of his illustrious journey. The former India captain is reportedly set to play his final international match during the third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19.

According to The Indian Express, BCCI's senior selection committee has informed Rohit that they are planning for the future without him. If the reports prove true, the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground - often referred to as the 'Home of Cricket' - will once again host a memorable farewell.

Jhulan Goswami Also Bid Farewell at Lord's

In women's cricket, legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami officially retired from all forms of international cricket at Lord's on September 24, 2022. She played her career's final match during an ODI against England, bowing out on a high note as India swept the series 3-0. She was given a guard of honour by both teams.

Sunil Gavaskar's First-Class Farewell (1987)

Sunil Gavaskar played his final official Test match against Pakistan in Bengaluru, but he chose the historic ground of Lord's to bow out of first-class cricket. Representing the Rest of the World XI against the MCC in August 1987, Gavaskar signed off with an elegant, masterclass knock of 188 runs, recording his first and only first-class century at Lord's in the very last match of his professional career.

Lord's Yet to Witness Memorable Rohit Knock

Rohit has featured in two ODIs at Lord's but has yet to leave a lasting mark with the bat. He was dismissed for a duck in one outing and managed 15 runs in the other. His recent form has also come under scrutiny, having scored 11 off 21 balls in the opening ODI against England before making 26 from 47 deliveries in the second match.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Career At Glance

Rohit Sharma has represented India in 287 ODIs, scoring 11,757 runs in 279 innings. His record includes 33 centuries and 62 fifties, while he also owns the highest individual ODI score of 264. He has played the most ODIs against Sri Lanka (55), followed by Australia (49), cementing his place among the greatest batters in the format's history.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Rohit Sharma expected to play his final international match?

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to play his final international match during the third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19. The BCCI has informed him they are planning for the future without him.

What are some of Rohit Sharma's career achievements in ODIs?

Rohit Sharma has represented India in 287 ODIs, scoring 11,757 runs with 33 centuries and 62 fifties. He holds the highest individual ODI score of 264 runs.

Which other cricketing legends have had memorable farewells at Lord's?

Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket at Lord's on September 24, 2022. Sunil Gavaskar also had his first-class farewell there in August 1987, scoring 188 runs.

How has Rohit Sharma performed in previous ODIs at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma has featured in two ODIs at Lord's but has not left a lasting mark. He was dismissed for a duck in one outing and managed 15 runs in the other.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Rohit Sharma Lords Retirement
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