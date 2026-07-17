Indian T20 Franchise Owner Arrested For Bribing Player In Foreign League

Lanka Premier League: Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra has been arrested by Sri Lanka's Sports Anti-Corruption Unit over an alleged bribery attempt linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Kalra, who is a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise, was taken into custody on Friday, just hours before the start of the 2026 LPL season on July 17.

Allegedly Tried To Bribe Player Before Tournament

According to Sri Lankan police, the 27-year-old allegedly attempted to bribe a player around 10 days before the tournament began. The player reportedly informed the authorities, triggering an investigation that led to Kalra's arrest.

The operation was carried out by the Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, a body set up to investigate sports-related corruption. Kalra was later produced before a magistrate following his arrest.

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LPL to continue despite the high-profile arrest of Jaffna Kings co-owner and former India U19 batter Manjot Kalra on suspicion of match-fixing.#Cricket #LPL pic.twitter.com/sHcXXg9wVe — CREX (@Crex_live) July 17, 2026

Police said the complaint was filed by Jaffna Kings players Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage. The investigation is currently underway.

LPL Faces Another Corruption Controversy

The latest incident adds to the Lanka Premier League's growing list of corruption-related controversies. Earlier this year, the owner of another LPL franchise was handed a four-year ban after being found guilty of attempting to involve a player in match-fixing.

Who Is Manjot Kalra?

Kalra rose to prominence during the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he scored an unbeaten 101 against Australia in the final to help India lift the title. He was part of the same championship-winning squad as Shubman Gill and captain Prithvi Shaw.

The former opener later featured in domestic cricket before becoming associated with the Lanka Premier League as a franchise co-owner. The allegations against him are yet to be proven in court, and the investigation remains ongoing.