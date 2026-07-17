'I Will Stay Alive Till July 20': Sonam Wangchuk Refuses To End Hunger Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike, defying critical health warnings.

Delhi High Court orders daily health monitoring for Wangchuk's safety.

Wangchuk plans July 20 Parliament march for governmental attention.

CJP and AISA members also protest, demanding minister's resignation.

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost" as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day, despite doctors warning that his prolonged fast has reached a critical stage.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day. Wangchuk appealed to supporters to ensure a large turnout for the organisation's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Addressing protesters, Wangchuk acknowledged that his physical condition had weakened but said his determination remained intact. "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.

'I Will Stay Alive Till July 20,' Says Wangchuk

Reaffirming his commitment to the protest, Wangchuk said he intended to continue the fast until the planned Parliament march.

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said in a light-hearted remark that drew cheers from the gathering.

On Thursday, doctors monitoring Wangchuk's condition warned that his health had entered a critical phase due to the prolonged hunger strike. They cautioned that the next stage could be alarming, with the possibility of organ damage if the fast continued.

Despite the medical advice, Wangchuk has refused to end the hunger strike, saying that doing so without any response from the government would send the wrong message. He urged supporters to focus on making the July 20 march a success.

ALSO READ | 'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure

मैं किसी भी हालत में 20 July तक ज़िंदा रहूँगा ताकि मैं आप सब के साथ संसद तक मार्च कर सकूँ। और अगर 20 July को हमारा मार्च सफल नहीं रहा तो फिर मैं भूत बन कर वापस आऊँगा!”



सोनम वांगचुक ने अपनी ज़िन्दगी के इतने कठिन समय पर भी अपना सेंस ऑफ़ ह्यूमर नहीं खोया!



चलो संसद! pic.twitter.com/qF8oRizKjo — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 17, 2026

Delhi High Court Orders Daily Health Monitoring

The matter has also reached the Delhi High Court, which directed the authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical assistance if his condition deteriorates.

Separately, the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated with the CPI(ML) Liberation, said the health of its members Neha, Manish and Aameen, who are also on an indefinite hunger strike at another stage of the protest site, had deteriorated significantly.

According to AISA, Aameen is at risk of hypovolemic shock due to dehydration, Neha's random blood sugar level has fallen to 49 mg/dL, and Manish has lost more than 10 per cent of his body weight.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Says ‘3 Idiots’ Character Was Not Inspired By Sonam Wangchuk; Hopes Hunger Strike ‘Ends Well’

CJP Demands Education Minister's Resignation

Despite the worsening health conditions of the hunger strikers, AISA said its members would continue their protest in solidarity with Wangchuk.

"However, students are determined to remain in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk until the government faces its crimes," the organisation said in a statement.

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The organisation has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP launched its protest on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.