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English NewsNewsIndia'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure

'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure

Sonam Wangchuk's health has worsened on the 20th day of his hunger strike, with the Delhi High Court already ordering daily medical monitoring.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated, 19th day of hunger strike.
  • Court ordered daily monitoring; protest demands education, NEET reforms.
  • CJP founder warned critical; Wangchuk vows to continue hunger strike.

Climate activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk's health has deteriorated sharply as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day. By the evening of the 19th day of the protest, Wangchuk appeared too weak to remain seated without support.

Lying on a makeshift stage at Jantar Mantar with pillows supporting him, he apologised to supporters, saying, as quoted by The Guardian, "I'm sorry, but I'm unable to speak."

According to doctors attending to him, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast on June 28. A medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba said the activist now weighs 56.9 kg, with physicians warning that prolonged starvation could soon lead to complications affecting vital organs.

Protest Focuses On Education Reforms And NEET Controversy

Wangchuk has joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation in Delhi, which is demanding sweeping reforms in the country's education system and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest gained momentum after the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination following a paper leak controversy. The movement has argued that students are subjected to intense academic pressure, with their futures determined by a single examination.

ALSO READ: 'No General Is Bigger Than Public': Protesters Escalate Challenge To Pakistan Military In PoK

Since June 6, protesters have remained at Jantar Mantar, drawing support from students, parents, academics, senior citizens and social media influencers. Volunteers have continued supplying food and water to demonstrators amid soaring temperatures, while organisers claim no representative of the Central government has held talks with them so far.

CJP Founder Makes Emotional Appeal

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke described Wangchuk's condition as extremely critical and urged authorities to respond to the protesters' demands.

In a video message, Dipke said, "I don't want to say this, but Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed."

He added that Wangchuk had become so weak that "his bones are visible" and claimed the activist nearly collapsed twice while walking to the washroom. Videos circulating on social media showed Wangchuk being assisted by supporters as he slowly walked away from the protest stage.

Dipke also revealed that he had appealed to Wangchuk to end the fast. Recalling the conversation, he quoted the activist as saying, "You just shut up. Don't ask me to stop my hunger strike. Ask why the government is not listening to us."

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre Lists 7 Bills; Women's Reservation, Delimitation Missing

Delhi High Court Directs Daily Health Monitoring

The Delhi High Court, hearing a public interest litigation concerning Wangchuk's health, has instructed authorities to monitor his medical condition on a daily basis and ensure appropriate treatment is provided if required.

Doctors have cautioned that the coming days will be critical as prolonged fasting increases the risk of organ-related complications.

Despite growing concern over his health and repeated appeals from political leaders, public figures and civil society groups, Wangchuk has maintained that he will not end the hunger strike without a response from the government.

In a video released before his condition worsened, he said he was prepared to continue the protest for several more days and urged supporters to participate in the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Before You Go

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk's protest focused on?

He has joined the CJP-led agitation demanding sweeping reforms in the country's education system. They are also seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is the current condition of Sonam Wangchuk's health?

After 19 days of hunger strike, his health has deteriorated sharply, making him too weak to speak or sit without support. He has lost over nine kilograms, and doctors warn of vital organ complications.

What has the Delhi High Court directed regarding Sonam Wangchuk's health?

The Delhi High Court has instructed authorities to monitor his medical condition daily. They must also ensure appropriate treatment is provided if required.

Have government representatives engaged with the protesters so far?

Organisers claim no Central government representative has held talks with them. Wangchuk has maintained he will not end his hunger strike without a government response.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar Education Hunger Strike Delhi High Court Sonam Wangchuk
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