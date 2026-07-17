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English NewsBusiness60 US Senators Back Bill Proposing Up To 100% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil

60 US Senators Back Bill Proposing Up To 100% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil

The proposed legislation would authorise the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sixty US Senators back bill to tariff Russian oil buyers.
  • Proposed 100% tariffs target India's Russian oil purchases.
  • It targets five nations, exempting some European allies.

As many as 60 US Senators have backed a new bill that proposes tariffs of up to 100% on India and four other countries for purchasing Russian oil. The legislation, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, has the backing of US President Donald Trump and could be passed before August, according to its supporters in the Senate.

Trump-Backed Bill Gains Momentum

The proposed legislation would authorise the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas, Hindustan Times reported.

Senator John Thune, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, is among the key supporters of the bill, strengthening its prospects in the upper chamber.

India Among Five Countries Named

US Senators earlier this week clarified that the proposed tariffs would target China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for purchasing Russian oil.

The legislation also provides for tariffs on the five countries deemed to be assisting Russia in evading sanctions. The exact tariff rate would be determined by the US Trade Representative (USTR).

Exemptions For European Allies

The bill includes exemptions for European allies that continue importing Russian natural gas.

According to a summary released by the Senators backing the measure, "The bill exempts countries whose Russian natural gas imports account for less than 15 percent of Russia's total natural gas exports and that are taking significant steps to reduce those imports. The bill calls for USTR to reassess the top 5 purchasers every 180 days and can adjust tariff rates based on changes in purchasing behavior."

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The legislation also exempts American purchases of low-enriched uranium used in US nuclear reactors.

India's Russian Crude Imports Hit Record High

India's imports of Russian crude reached a record level in June, rising 34% month-on-month.

Indian purchases of Russian crude were valued at 4.5 billion Euros during the month, accounting for roughly 36% of Russia's exports, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. India became the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.

In June, Washington allowed a general licence permitting countries, including India, to purchase energy without attracting US sanctions to expire.

Softer Version Of Earlier Proposal

The latest bill is a revised version of the 2025 Sanctioning Russia Act, introduced in the US Senate in April last year.

The earlier proposal sought tariffs of up to 500% on countries purchasing Russian energy, including India.

Under the revised legislation, the maximum proposed tariff has been reduced to 100%, while its scope has been narrowed to the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas instead of applying to a broader group of countries.

President Can Waive Sanctions

The proposed legislation also contains a waiver provision allowing the US President to suspend sanctions and duties on a country, provided the President submits a justification to Congress and certifies that doing so is in the national interest.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new

The bill proposes tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil or natural gas. It targets the five largest purchasers or those assisting Russia in evading sanctions.

Which countries are targeted by the proposed tariffs under the Sanctioning Russia Act?

The proposed tariffs would target China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan. These are identified as the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas.

Are there any exemptions for countries from the proposed tariffs?

Yes, European allies importing Russian natural gas can be exempt if they meet specific criteria for reducing imports. American purchases of low-enriched uranium are also exempted.

Can the US President waive the sanctions and duties imposed by this bill?

Yes, the legislation includes a waiver provision. The President can suspend sanctions if a justification is submitted to Congress and it's certified to be in the national interest.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russian Oil US Tariffs Ustr Trump Tariffs India
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