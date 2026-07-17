The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results, bringing relief to nearly 20 lakh medical aspirants across the country. A total of 11,21,185 candidates have qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes.

Along with the results, the NTA has released state-wise performance data, revealing which states produced the highest number of qualified candidates. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with the largest number of successful candidates, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The examination was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities, with the paper available in 13 languages.

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Another major highlight this year was the strong performance of female candidates, who accounted for more than 58 per cent of all successful aspirants.

Top 10 States With the Highest Number of Qualified Candidates

According to the official state-wise statistics released by the NTA, the following states recorded the highest number of qualified candidates in NEET UG 2026:

Uttar Pradesh – 1,70,770 qualified candidates

Rajasthan – 1,33,140 qualified candidates

Maharashtra – 1,07,304 qualified candidates

Bihar – 68,968 qualified candidates

Karnataka – 65,901 qualified candidates

Tamil Nadu – 61,306 qualified candidates

West Bengal – 52,746 qualified candidates

Kerala – 51,782 qualified candidates

Gujarat – 38,146 qualified candidates

Telangana – 38,026 qualified candidates

The figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh continued to dominate the national medical entrance examination not only in terms of qualified candidates but also in overall participation.

Uttar Pradesh Records the Highest Number of Candidates

Apart from producing the highest number of successful candidates, Uttar Pradesh also witnessed the largest participation in the examination. According to the NTA, 3,28,847 candidates from the state appeared for the test.

Maharashtra followed with 2,01,100 candidates taking the examination, while Rajasthan recorded 1,92,023 test-takers. These numbers highlight the intense competition for medical seats in some of India's most populous states.

The large turnout from these states also contributed significantly to the overall number of qualified candidates announced this year.

NEET UG 2026 Performance Highlights

The NTA said candidates from all 36 States and Union Territories qualified in the examination, reflecting nationwide participation.

Among the top performers, 138 candidates scored more than 690 marks out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these high scorers were appearing for NEET for the first time, while nearly 99 per cent belonged to the 17-19 years age group.

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The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana, making them the joint toppers of NEET UG 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the re-examination can download their scorecards from the official NEET portal. With the results now declared, the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and allied medical courses is expected to begin as per the scheduled admission timeline.

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