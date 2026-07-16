Virat Kohli Eyes Massive Record As India Face England In 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played on July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. After taking a 1-0 lead with a convincing win in the series opener, Team India will be aiming to seal the series by extending its advantage to 2-0.

Alongside the team's quest for victory, Virat Kohli will be under the spotlight as he closes in on a major career milestone.

India dominated the opening ODI at Edgbaston, comfortably defeating England to move ahead in the series. Another victory in Cardiff would hand the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead, and Virat Kohli's contribution with the bat could prove decisive.

Will King Kohli Create History Today?

Virat Kohli is also on the verge of creating history in ODI cricket on English soil.

Among Indian batters with the most ODI runs in England, Rohit Sharma currently tops the list, with Virat Kohli close behind. Rahul Dravid occupies third place with 1,238 runs in 32 matches, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (1,142 runs in 22 ODIs at an average of 60.10), Sachin Tendulkar (1,051 runs in 26 matches), Sourav Ganguly (1,034 runs in 27 games), and MS Dhoni, who scored 938 runs in 38 ODIs in England.

A knock on 79 runs by King Kohli in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cardiff could see the batting legend overtake some of Indian cricket's biggest legends and strengthen his place among the country's most successful ODI batters in England.

The all-time top 5 Indian batters with the most ODI runs in England:

Rohit Sharma - 1,428 runs

Virat Kohli - 1,349 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 1,103 runs

MS Dhoni - 1,026 runs

Rahul Dravid - 988 run

The former India captain endured a disappointing outing in the first ODI, managing just five runs while chasing a target of 259. With expectations still high, the second match presents an ideal opportunity for the star batter to return to form and make a significant impact.