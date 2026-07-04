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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debuts For Senior India in England vs India 2nd T20I, Vaibhav becomes youngest ever to debut for india in international cricket breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, made historic India debut.
  • India made tactical change, addressing powerplay concerns, including Sooryavanshi.
  • Sanju Samson dropped; India elected to bat at Old Trafford.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed the international debut of teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 15 years of age, making him the youngest ever debutant for India in international cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, who made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989. The dynamic left-handed opening batsman has officially received his primary international cap for the India senior T20 team ahead of this crucial second fixture of the five-match series against the England cricket team tonight as Tilak Varma officially handed over the cap and also the Indian captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed his inclusion in the playing 11.

Following the rain-affected opening match that concluded with no result at Chester-le-Street, the tour shifts gears completely here at Old Trafford. Team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, has opted for a bold tactical change, thrusting the domestic sensation directly into the playing eleven to address powerplay concerns.

India Restructures Batting Order

The inclusion of the teenage opener has prompted a direct alteration in the top-order hierarchy for the Manchester match. To accommodate the entry of the left-handed prodigy, senior batsman Sanju Samson has been left out of the playing eleven entirely for this fixture.

The operational management panel believes this modification will address the powerplay vulnerabilities exposed during recent limited-overs campaigns. Abhishek Sharma will partner the young debutant at the top of the order, creating an explosive left-handed opening combination designed to exploit the fielding restrictions.

Toss Details & Confirmed Playing XIs At Old Trafford

The host broadcasters confirmed that the India senior T20 team won the coin toss and elected to bat first under the Manchester lights. The firm pitch conditions and clear weather promise an ideal platform for high-scoring cricket.

India Senior T20 Team Confirmed XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England Cricket Team Confirmed XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what is his significant achievement?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a teenage batting prodigy who, at 15 years old, has become India's youngest ever international cricket debutant. He surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's previous record.

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in the playing eleven for the match against England?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and team management opted for a bold tactical change. His inclusion aims to address powerplay concerns for the Indian team.

How does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion impact India's batting order?

Senior batsman Sanju Samson was left out to accommodate him. Vaibhav will open with Abhishek Sharma, creating a left-handed combination.

What was the toss result for the second T20 against England?

The India senior T20 team won the coin toss. They elected to bat first under the Manchester lights.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Sachin Tendulkar Record ENG Vs IND Live Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut ENgland Vs India 2nd T20I
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