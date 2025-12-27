Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 After Australia vs England 4th Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The iconic Ashes Boxing Day Test, the fourth in the on-going series between Australia and England (played at the MCG) has concluded within just two days.

The visitors have managed win a Test Down Under for the first time after 2011, an unbelievably long dry-spell, but it won't have any affect on the series result, which the hosts have already sealed with three straight wins.

England's victory also didn't shake up the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table by much, but did it put an end to Australia's perfect run. Let's take a look at the latest standings.

ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table

Here's what the WTC points table looks like after the Ashes Boxing Day Test result:

1) Australia - Matches: 7, Won: 6, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 72, Win %: 85.71

2) New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 28, Win %: 77.78

3) South Africa - Matches: 4, Won: 3, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 36, Win %: 75.00

4) Sri Lanka - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 16, Win %: 66.67

5) Pakistan - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draws: 0, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 12, Win %: 50

6) India - Matches: 9, Won: 4, Lost: 4, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 52, Win %: 48.15

7) England - Matches: 9, Won: 3, Lost: 5, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 2, Points: 38, Win %: 35.19

8) Bangladesh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 16.67

9) West Indies - Matches: 8, Won: 0, Lost: 7, Draws: 1, Points Deduction: 0, Points: 4, Win %: 4.17

The standings remain the same after England's Test win in Melbourne, which renders the Ashes 2025/26 series 3-1. The final test will be played in Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting from January 4, 2026 onwards.

ICC World Test Championship: What You Need To Know

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) runs in two-year cycles, where teams earn points from Test series they play at home and away.

Each match offers a fixed number of points, and teams are ranked by percentage of points won.

At the end of the cycle, the top two teams on the table qualify for the WTC final, which has, so far, been played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.