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HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Explains Why He Backed Sanju Samson To The Hilt - Watch

Gautam Gambhir Explains Why He Backed Sanju Samson To The Hilt - Watch

Gautam Gambhir expressed deep satisfaction in seeing Sanju Samson silence his critics with three consecutive match-winning half-centuries in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, in a revealing interview with ANI, opened up about the tactical gamble that defined T20 World Cup 2026. Despite Sanju Samson suffering a horror run in the home series against New Zealand just before the tournament, Gambhir insisted on keeping the Kerala batter in his plans - a move that culminated in Samson being named Player of the Tournament.

Responding to questions about Samson's selection in India's T20 World cup squad even after a string of low scores, Gambhir emphasized that talent and potential outweigh temporary "lean patches."

"I backed him because I felt that there is a lot that Sanju Samson can deliver for the team. It was never about doubting his talent. Sometimes, players go through a lean run, as he did in the New Zealand series, but that’s fine - bad form doesn't stay forever. He needed that break, and once he got back, we knew he was going to deliver because we have seen his special talent for a long time."

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"Justice" for Sanju

Gautam Gambhir expressed deep satisfaction in seeing Sanju Samson silence his critics with three consecutive match-winning half-centuries in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

"I feel he has done justice to the faith shown in him. Hopefully, he can kick-start his career again from now on; that is something which is very important for him."

Gambhir previously admitted that Samson showed immense "character and courage" knowing that his international career was likely on the line when he stepped out to bat in the knockout stages.

Sanju Samson's Record-Breaking 2026 Campaign

Total Runs: 321 runs - Most by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup

Final Score: 89 off 45 balls - Highest individual score in a T20 World Cup Final

Sixes: 24 - Most in a single T20 World Cup edition

Consistency: 3 consecutive 50s in the virtual Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, and Final

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gautam Gambhir back Sanju Samson despite his poor form before the T20 World Cup?

Gambhir believed in Samson's talent and potential, recognizing that lean patches are temporary and players need opportunities to overcome them.

What was Sanju Samson's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Samson was named Player of the Tournament, scoring 321 runs and hitting three consecutive match-winning half-centuries in the knockout stages.

What specific records did Sanju Samson break during the 2026 T20 World Cup?

He scored the most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup (321) and hit the most sixes in an edition (24).

How did Sanju Samson feel about being backed by Gautam Gambhir?

Gambhir felt Samson did justice to the faith shown in him, hoping this performance will help kick-start his career.

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Interview SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 Gautam Gambhir Podcast
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