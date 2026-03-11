Gautam Gambhir Explains Why He Backed Sanju Samson To The Hilt - Watch

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, in a revealing interview with ANI, opened up about the tactical gamble that defined T20 World Cup 2026. Despite Sanju Samson suffering a horror run in the home series against New Zealand just before the tournament, Gambhir insisted on keeping the Kerala batter in his plans - a move that culminated in Samson being named Player of the Tournament.

Responding to questions about Samson's selection in India's T20 World cup squad even after a string of low scores, Gambhir emphasized that talent and potential outweigh temporary "lean patches."

"I backed him because I felt that there is a lot that Sanju Samson can deliver for the team. It was never about doubting his talent. Sometimes, players go through a lean run, as he did in the New Zealand series, but that’s fine - bad form doesn't stay forever. He needed that break, and once he got back, we knew he was going to deliver because we have seen his special talent for a long time."

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#WATCH | On backing Sanju Samson, Head Coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir says in an interview to ANI, "I backed him because I feel that there is a lot that Sanju Samson can deliver for the team...He's done justice and hopefully, he can kick-start his career again from now on… pic.twitter.com/uqGxKlanWi — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

"Justice" for Sanju

Gautam Gambhir expressed deep satisfaction in seeing Sanju Samson silence his critics with three consecutive match-winning half-centuries in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

"I feel he has done justice to the faith shown in him. Hopefully, he can kick-start his career again from now on; that is something which is very important for him."

Gambhir previously admitted that Samson showed immense "character and courage" knowing that his international career was likely on the line when he stepped out to bat in the knockout stages.

Sanju Samson's Record-Breaking 2026 Campaign

Total Runs: 321 runs - Most by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup

Final Score: 89 off 45 balls - Highest individual score in a T20 World Cup Final

Sixes: 24 - Most in a single T20 World Cup edition

Consistency: 3 consecutive 50s in the virtual Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, and Final