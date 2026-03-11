'We Won’t Abandon Our Citizens’: PM Modi Assures Support To Indians Stuck In Middle East

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will not abandon its citizens during international crises, assuring support for Indians living in West Asia amid the region’s ongoing conflict. Speaking at a rally in Kochi, Modi said the government is actively working to assist Indian nationals in the region and thanked Gulf nations for supporting Indian workers during the difficult period.

‘India Will Not Leave Its Citizens Stranded’

Addressing concerns about the safety of Indians overseas, the Prime Minister said New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and coordinating assistance for those affected.

He emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that Indians abroad receive necessary help during emergencies.

Modi also expressed appreciation to several Gulf countries for taking care of Indian expatriates who live and work there, noting that their cooperation has been valuable during the current crisis.

Modi Targets Congress Over Drone Technology Remark

During his speech, the Prime Minister criticised the Indian National Congress, accusing the party of politicizing the West Asia conflict.

He also took aim at opposition leaders over what he described as their lack of awareness about India’s progress in drone technology.

“The people of Kerala have seen that the Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India’s youth in drone manufacturing. Numerous companies in India are producing drones, and young entrepreneurs in Kerala are running startups in this sector. Someone confined to narrow thinking will never be able to see the country’s progress,” Modi said, as per PTI.

Call To End LDF–UDF Political Cycle

With Kerala approaching Assembly elections, Modi urged voters to move away from the long-standing pattern of alternating governments led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

He argued that decades of this political cycle have slowed the state’s development and encouraged corruption.

“Breaking this pattern is essential for Kerala’s rapid development. This time, form a BJP-NDA government here. You’ve given Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now, give the BJP-NDA the next chance. You’ll get a wonderful glimpse of a developed Kerala. You have Modi’s guarantee,” he declared.

‘Kerala Has Potential But Needs Change’

Modi said Kerala possesses enormous potential but claimed successive governments have not delivered consistent progress.

According to him, the alternating rule of the LDF and UDF has created a political environment where parties expect to return to power every few years without sustained efforts toward development.

“I am pleased that the people of Kerala have now decided to break free from the vicious circle of the LDF and UDF. This confidence is clearly evident in this massive gathering,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as political parties intensify campaigning ahead of the upcoming state elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking to expand its presence in Kerala’s traditionally bipolar political landscape.