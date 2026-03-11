The reel was initially deleted shortly after being posted and then re-uploaded. Speculation suggests it could be for engagement or to correct a minor editing error.
Virat Kohli's Viral Reel Mystery: Posted, Removed, Then Back Again - Watch
The buzz started late Tuesday night when millions of users received a notification about a new post, but when they opened it, the post had already been deleted within seconds.
In a social media saga that has become the talk of the town, Virat Kohli finally re-uploaded a training reel on the night of Wednesday, March 11, ending a whirlwind of fan speculation.
The drama began late Tuesday night when millions received a notification for a new post, only to find it deleted within seconds. The brief disappearance triggered a massive trend on X (formerly Twitter), with fans divided over whether it was a technical glitch, a branding masterstroke, or a simple case of "editing regret."
Inside the Viral Reel: Unfinished Business
Now that the video is officially live and stay-up, here is what has the fans buzzing:
The Content: A 62-second montage of Kohli’s intensive net sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It features the former RCB captain in peak physical condition, timing the ball with trademark precision.
The Message: The caption hints at an "unfinished business" mindset, signaling his readiness to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defense in IPL 2026.
The Sound: Set to a pulsating, high-energy soundtrack, the reel has already been dubbed the "new anthem" for Kohli fans ahead of the March 28 season opener.
Watch Video
VIRAT KOHLI’S INSTAGRAM POST. 🔥— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2026
- The King is ready for IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/8ih74DCmDx
"Delete-and-Re-upload" Strategy?
While neither Kohli nor his team has issued an official explanation for the initial deletion, social media experts suggest two possibilities:
Engagement Hook: The "now-you-see-it, now-you-don't" drama effectively tripled the anticipation, ensuring the final upload gained millions of views within minutes.
Edit Correction: Rumors suggest a minor error in the initial cut - possibly a visible brand logo or a syncing issue - which required an immediate takedown and re-render.
A Wild 2026 for Kohli's Instagram
This isn't the first time Kohli’s social media has sent the internet into a tailspin this year. In January 2026, his entire profile briefly vanished due to a Meta technical glitch, leading to wild rumors of a "digital detox" or even retirement. Today’s reel drama further proves that even a "delete" button in Kohli’s hands can move the world.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Virat Kohli's training reel deleted and then re-uploaded?
What is the content of Virat Kohli's re-uploaded training reel?
The 62-second reel shows Virat Kohli's intensive net sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, highlighting his peak physical condition and ball-timing skills.
What does the caption of Virat Kohli's training reel imply?
The caption hints at an 'unfinished business' mindset, signaling his readiness to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defense in IPL 2026.
Has Virat Kohli's Instagram had unusual activity before?
Yes, in January 2026, his entire profile briefly vanished due to a Meta technical glitch, causing significant fan speculation.