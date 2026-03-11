In a social media saga that has become the talk of the town, Virat Kohli finally re-uploaded a training reel on the night of Wednesday, March 11, ending a whirlwind of fan speculation.

The drama began late Tuesday night when millions received a notification for a new post, only to find it deleted within seconds. The brief disappearance triggered a massive trend on X (formerly Twitter), with fans divided over whether it was a technical glitch, a branding masterstroke, or a simple case of "editing regret."

Inside the Viral Reel: Unfinished Business

Now that the video is officially live and stay-up, here is what has the fans buzzing:

The Content: A 62-second montage of Kohli’s intensive net sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It features the former RCB captain in peak physical condition, timing the ball with trademark precision.

The Message: The caption hints at an "unfinished business" mindset, signaling his readiness to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defense in IPL 2026.

The Sound: Set to a pulsating, high-energy soundtrack, the reel has already been dubbed the "new anthem" for Kohli fans ahead of the March 28 season opener.

Watch Video

VIRAT KOHLI’S INSTAGRAM POST. 🔥



- The King is ready for IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/8ih74DCmDx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2026

"Delete-and-Re-upload" Strategy?

While neither Kohli nor his team has issued an official explanation for the initial deletion, social media experts suggest two possibilities:

Engagement Hook: The "now-you-see-it, now-you-don't" drama effectively tripled the anticipation, ensuring the final upload gained millions of views within minutes.

Edit Correction: Rumors suggest a minor error in the initial cut - possibly a visible brand logo or a syncing issue - which required an immediate takedown and re-render.

A Wild 2026 for Kohli's Instagram

This isn't the first time Kohli’s social media has sent the internet into a tailspin this year. In January 2026, his entire profile briefly vanished due to a Meta technical glitch, leading to wild rumors of a "digital detox" or even retirement. Today’s reel drama further proves that even a "delete" button in Kohli’s hands can move the world.