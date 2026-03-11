IPL 2026: These Three IPL Teams Have Never Won The Trophy

IPL 2026: The next season of Indian Premier League will begin on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru entering the tournament as the defending champions. Several teams have already tasted IPL success, but a few franchises are still chasing their first-ever title.

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most successful teams in IPL history, winning the trophy multiple times. Kolkata Knight Riders have also lifted the title three times. However, three franchises are still waiting to win their maiden IPL trophy - Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings

Previously known as Kings XI Punjab, the Punjab franchise has been part of the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008. Despite several strong squads over the years, the team has not managed to win the title. Owned by Preity Zinta, Punjab reached the finals in 2014 but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. They again made it to the final in 2025 but were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Now, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the team will aim to finally lift the trophy in the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals franchise, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, has also been part of the IPL since 2008. The team is jointly owned by JSW Sports and GMR Group. Over the years, the franchise has featured star players such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, and Rishabh Pant. Delhi’s best performance came in the 2020 season when they reached the final under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer but lost to Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the newest franchises in the IPL, joining the league in 2022. The team is owned by the RPSG Group led by Sanjiv Goenka. Initially captained by KL Rahul, the team performed well but could not win the title. The captaincy was later handed to Rishabh Pant in 2025. Lucknow reached the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023 but failed to reach the final. Under Pant’s leadership, the franchise will now look to make history in the upcoming season.