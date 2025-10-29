Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
This Legendary Cricketer's Sister Once Worked As An IPL Cheerleader

This Legendary Cricketer's Sister Once Worked As An IPL Cheerleader

Did you know that one IPL cheerleader once danced in celebration of her own brother’s wicket - and that brother happened to be one of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about cricket - it’s a grand mix of glamour, entertainment, and emotion. While cricketers shine on the field with their performances, cheerleaders bring unmatched energy and spirit to the stands.

But did you know that one IPL cheerleader once danced in celebration of her own brother’s wicket - and that brother happened to be one of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket?

Jacques Kallis’s Sister Was an IPL Cheerleader

Few fans know that Janine Kallis, sister of South African legend Jacques Kallis, was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cheerleader squad during the 2009 IPL season.

The tournament that year was held in South Africa due to India’s general elections. Interestingly, Jacques Kallis himself was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the time - making for an unforgettable sibling twist in IPL history.

When a Sister Celebrated Her Brother’s Dismissal

During a match between CSK and RCB in the 2009 season, Jacques Kallis was dismissed - and his sister Janine, who was part of the CSK cheerleading group, joined the celebration on the sidelines. Fans were stunned to learn that the cheerleader celebrating RCB’s loss was, in fact, the sister of the dismissed player!

Jacques Kallis’s Reaction

When asked about the incident later, Kallis laughed it off, saying, “It didn’t matter to me. Janine was doing her job, and I’m proud of her. Maybe next time I’ll play a bit more carefully when she’s cheering for the other side!”

Where Is Janine Kallis Now?

After her brief stint in IPL, Janine Kallis stepped away from the world of cheerleading to pursue a career as a physiotherapist.

She currently lives in London and is a proud mother of a daughter. Janine often shares pictures with her brother Jacques Kallis on social media, and fans continue to admire the strong bond between the iconic all-rounder and his sister.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jacques Kallis IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Janine Kallis

