Ahmedabad Weather Update: What Happens If RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Is Washed Out?

The grand finale of IPL 2026 pits the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, against the highly consistent Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. While current weather forecasts look highly promising with only a minor chance of rain and partial cloud cover, tournament organizers are fully prepared for any sudden weather disruptions.

If rain does gatecrash the highly anticipated Sunday blockbuster, the IPL has structured precise protocols - ranging from extra time allocations to league standings - to determine the ultimate champion.

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Scenario 1: Delays and Shortened Matches on Sunday (May 31)

The primary objective is to complete a full 20-overs-a-side match on the scheduled day. If that isn't possible due to rain, officials will utilize the following measures:

Extra Time Allowance: Up to 120 extra minutes are built into the playing conditions to accommodate ground drying and rain delays without losing overs. If time continues to run out, the match will be cut down to a minimum of 5 overs per side to establish a valid result under the DLS method.

Last Resort Super Over: If the ground is only fit for play very late in the night, a standalone Super Over can be played to decide the winner. The absolute cutoff time to commence a Super Over on Sunday night is 1:20 AM IST (Monday).

Scenario 2: Shifting to Reserve Day (Monday, June 1)

Unlike the standard playoff matches, IPL Final is equipped with an official Reserve Day. If not even a 5-over match or a Super Over can be completed on Sunday, the game moves to Monday.

A Continuation, Not a Restart: The final will resume on Monday from the exact delivery where it was stopped on Sunday. The scoreboards, remaining overs, and toss results carry over perfectly.

Fresh Start Exceptions: If the match is completely abandoned on Sunday without even a single ball being bowled, a fresh 20-over game will begin on Monday.

Scenario 3: What if Both Days are Completely Washed Out?

In the highly unlikely event that torrential rain forces a total washout on both Sunday and Monday, making even a Super Over impossible, the title winner is determined by historical regular-season dominance.

The Ultimate Tie-Breaker Rule: If no play is possible on either the scheduled match day or the reserve day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be crowned the IPL 2026 Champions. This outcome is dictated by tournament rules, which award the trophy to the finalist that finished higher on the official points table during the league stage. Having topped or placed higher than GT in the regular season, RCB secures the advantage.