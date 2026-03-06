Varun Chakravarthy holds this record, conceding 64 runs in four overs during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against England.
India’s Most Expensive Bowling Spells In T20Is - Top 5 List
T20 World Cup 2026: Here’s a look at the five Indian bowlers who have conceded the most runs in a T20I spell.
Keeping the run flow under control is one of the biggest challenges for bowlers in T20 cricket. The task becomes even tougher when they are up against attacking batters. A similar scenario unfolded during the semi-final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when Varun Chakravarthy had a difficult outing with the ball.
Playing against England national cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he conceded 64 runs in four overs, registering the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history. However, there have been even costlier bowling performances by Indian players in T20 Internationals.
Here’s a look at the five Indian bowlers who have conceded the most runs in a T20I spell.
Prasidh Krishna - 68 runs
Prasidh Krishna sits at the top of the list. During a T20I match against Australia national cricket team in 2023 at Guwahati, the fast bowler gave away 68 runs in four overs. The Australian batters attacked heavily in the final over, scoring 23 runs, which played a major role in India’s defeat.
Varun Chakravarthy - 64 runs
Varun Chakravarthy occupies the second spot after conceding 64 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Young batter Jacob Bethell launched a fierce assault during his spell, including three consecutive sixes, making it a tough outing for the mystery spinner.
Yuzvendra Chahal - 64 runs
Yuzvendra Chahal also features on the list. During India’s tour of South Africa in 2018, he conceded 64 runs in four overs in a T20I played in Centurion as the South African batters attacked him throughout the innings.
Arshdeep Singh - 62 runs
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh ranks fourth. In the same high-scoring match against Australia in Guwahati, he ended with figures of 62 runs in four overs, including a costly over where he conceded 22 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah - 58 runs
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on the list. In a T20I against New Zealand national cricket team, he conceded 58 runs in four overs. Despite being known for his economical bowling, the New Zealand batters managed to score freely during that match.
These instances highlight how even top-quality bowlers can have challenging days in the fast-paced format of T20 cricket.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has the most expensive bowling spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history?
Who holds the record for the most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a T20I spell?
Prasidh Krishna is at the top of this list, having given away 68 runs in four overs during a T20I match against Australia in 2023.
Which Indian bowlers have conceded 64 runs in a T20I spell?
Both Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal have conceded 64 runs in their respective T20I spells. Chakravarthy's was in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final, and Chahal's was in 2018 against South Africa.
What were Arshdeep Singh's figures in the high-scoring match against Australia in Guwahati?
Arshdeep Singh ended with figures of 62 runs in four overs in that match. He conceded 22 runs in a particularly costly over.