India’s Most Expensive Bowling Spells In T20Is - Top 5 List

Keeping the run flow under control is one of the biggest challenges for bowlers in T20 cricket. The task becomes even tougher when they are up against attacking batters. A similar scenario unfolded during the semi-final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when Varun Chakravarthy had a difficult outing with the ball.

Playing against England national cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he conceded 64 runs in four overs, registering the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history. However, there have been even costlier bowling performances by Indian players in T20 Internationals.

Here’s a look at the five Indian bowlers who have conceded the most runs in a T20I spell.

Prasidh Krishna - 68 runs

Prasidh Krishna sits at the top of the list. During a T20I match against Australia national cricket team in 2023 at Guwahati, the fast bowler gave away 68 runs in four overs. The Australian batters attacked heavily in the final over, scoring 23 runs, which played a major role in India’s defeat.

Varun Chakravarthy - 64 runs

Varun Chakravarthy occupies the second spot after conceding 64 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Young batter Jacob Bethell launched a fierce assault during his spell, including three consecutive sixes, making it a tough outing for the mystery spinner.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 64 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal also features on the list. During India’s tour of South Africa in 2018, he conceded 64 runs in four overs in a T20I played in Centurion as the South African batters attacked him throughout the innings.

Arshdeep Singh - 62 runs

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh ranks fourth. In the same high-scoring match against Australia in Guwahati, he ended with figures of 62 runs in four overs, including a costly over where he conceded 22 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah - 58 runs

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on the list. In a T20I against New Zealand national cricket team, he conceded 58 runs in four overs. Despite being known for his economical bowling, the New Zealand batters managed to score freely during that match.

These instances highlight how even top-quality bowlers can have challenging days in the fast-paced format of T20 cricket.