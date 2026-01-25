Top 5 International Cricketers Missing From T20 World Cup 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 International Cricketers Missing From T20 World Cup 2026

Several star players will miss the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 despite strong records. Here’s a look at the big names left out of squads and the reasons behind their absence.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
16 nations have announced their squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

While most teams have locked in their line-ups, the announcements have also thrown up a major talking point, the absence of several high-profile and experienced players.

Here’s a closer look at some prominent players who will miss out on the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Big Names Missing T20 World Cup 2026

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed an impressive start to his T20I career, scoring 723 runs in 23 matches at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31, including a century and five half-centuries.

However, with India’s opening combination already settled, Jaiswal has missed out on a World Cup berth despite his strong numbers.

2) Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has struggled for consistency in recent times, and that dip in form has worked against him.

Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Livingstone has managed just 275 runs across 13 T20 innings, with only one fifty to his name. His numbers in 2025 were even more concerning, scoring only 74 runs in five matches, which ultimately saw him miss out on World Cup selection.

3) Donovan Ferreira

South Africa’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira made a rapid rise after his international debut in 2023, impressing with his power-hitting across leagues worldwide.

He was named in South Africa’s provisional squad but will miss the tournament after failing to recover fully from an injury, forcing the selectors to look at other options.

4) Steve Smith

Steve Smith enjoyed a prolific run in the 2025–26 Big Bash League, amassing 299 runs in six innings at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate close to 168. Despite making a strong case with the bat, Smith’s performances were not enough to secure him a place in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

5) Haris Rauf 

Pakistan have welcomed Babar Azam back into their T20 World Cup plans, but Haris Rauf has failed to make the cut. Head coach Mike Hesson clarified that while Rauf’s selection was discussed, the management prioritised bowlers who offer flexibility across all phases of the innings.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Salman Mirza were preferred due to their ability to operate effectively in the powerplay, middle overs and at the death.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Why has Yashasvi Jaiswal been excluded from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad?

Despite a strong T20I career, Yashasvi Jaiswal has missed out due to India's settled opening combination.

What led to Liam Livingstone not being selected for England's T20 World Cup 2026 squad?

Liam Livingstone's recent struggles with consistency and a dip in form, particularly in 2025, resulted in his exclusion.

Why is Donovan Ferreira missing the T20 World Cup 2026?

Donovan Ferreira will miss the tournament because he has not fully recovered from an injury, leading selectors to choose other options.

What was the reason for Steve Smith's omission from Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 squad?

Although Steve Smith performed well in the Big Bash League, his performances were not sufficient to earn him a spot in the World Cup squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Squads International Cricketers
