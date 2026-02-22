Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Vs Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Vs Sri Lanka

England makes a statement! Following a 51-run demolition of Sri Lanka, England takes the top spot in Group 2, while India and South Africa battle for early dominance in Group 1.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Super 8 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and battle for semi-final qualification has intensified following the conclusion of Sunday's double-header. While England secured a commanding victory in Kandy, India and South Africa are currently locked in a high-stakes battle in Ahmedabad.

Super 8 Group 2: England Claims Early Lead

In the afternoon fixture, England opened their Super 8 campaign with a comprehensive 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Powered by Phil Salt’s gritty 62 and a clinical bowling performance led by Will Jacks (3/22) and Jofra Archer (2/20), the defending champions successfully defended 146, bowling out the Lankans for just 95.

With this result, England currently sits comfortably at the top of Group 2, while the opening washout between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday sees both teams tied in second place.

Super 8 Group 2 Standings (As of Feb 22, 8:00 PM IST)

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR
England 1 1 0 0 2 +2.550
New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.550

Super 8 Group 1: High-Stakes Opener in Progress

In Group 1, all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium, where India and South Africa are currently engaged in the group's opening match. After being invited to bowl first, India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, made early inroads, reducing the Proteas to 84/3 after 10.2 overs. David Miller and Dewald Brevis are currently leading a recovery for South Africa.

Super 8 Group 1 Standings (Live In-Progress)

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0

The Road to the Knockouts

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals scheduled for March 4 and 5. Under the "Hybrid Model" and pre-tournament seeding, the venues for these matches remain subject to Pakistan's progress:

1st Semifinal (March 4): Group 1 Winner vs. Group 2 Runner-up (Venue: Colombo if Pakistan qualifies; otherwise Eden Gardens, Kolkata).

2nd Semifinal (March 5): Group 2 Winner vs. Group 1 Runner-up (Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai).

Final (March 8): If Pakistan fails to reach the final, the championship match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading Super 8 Group 2 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

England is currently leading Super 8 Group 2 after a commanding victory against Sri Lanka. They have 2 points and a strong net run rate.

Which teams are tied for second place in Super 8 Group 2?

New Zealand and Pakistan are currently tied for second place in Super 8 Group 2. Both teams have 1 point due to a washed-out match.

Where are the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 being held?

The semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and 5. Venue details depend on Pakistan's progress, with options in Colombo or Kolkata, and Mumbai.

What is the location of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The final is scheduled for March 8. If Pakistan does not reach the final, it will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs SA LIVE Score, T20 WC: Dewald Brevis Falls for 45! India Finally Break Through
IND vs SA LIVE Score, T20 WC: Dewald Brevis Falls for 45! India Finally Break Through
Cricket
Why T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed
Why T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed
Cricket
How To Watch India vs South Africa, Super 8 Free Live Streaming In India
How To Watch India vs South Africa, Super 8 Free Live Streaming In India
Cricket
India Playing 11 vs SA: Men In Blue To Bowl First; SKY Makes Harsh Decision For Axar Patel
India Playing 11 vs SA: Men In Blue To Bowl First; SKY Makes Harsh Decision For Axar Patel
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget