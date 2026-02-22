T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Vs Sri Lanka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Super 8 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and battle for semi-final qualification has intensified following the conclusion of Sunday's double-header. While England secured a commanding victory in Kandy, India and South Africa are currently locked in a high-stakes battle in Ahmedabad.

Super 8 Group 2: England Claims Early Lead

In the afternoon fixture, England opened their Super 8 campaign with a comprehensive 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Powered by Phil Salt’s gritty 62 and a clinical bowling performance led by Will Jacks (3/22) and Jofra Archer (2/20), the defending champions successfully defended 146, bowling out the Lankans for just 95.

With this result, England currently sits comfortably at the top of Group 2, while the opening washout between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday sees both teams tied in second place.

Super 8 Group 2 Standings (As of Feb 22, 8:00 PM IST)

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR England 1 1 0 0 2 +2.550 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.550

Super 8 Group 1: High-Stakes Opener in Progress

In Group 1, all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium, where India and South Africa are currently engaged in the group's opening match. After being invited to bowl first, India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, made early inroads, reducing the Proteas to 84/3 after 10.2 overs. David Miller and Dewald Brevis are currently leading a recovery for South Africa.

Super 8 Group 1 Standings (Live In-Progress)

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR India 0 0 0 0 0 — South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 — West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 —

The Road to the Knockouts

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals scheduled for March 4 and 5. Under the "Hybrid Model" and pre-tournament seeding, the venues for these matches remain subject to Pakistan's progress:

1st Semifinal (March 4): Group 1 Winner vs. Group 2 Runner-up (Venue: Colombo if Pakistan qualifies; otherwise Eden Gardens, Kolkata).

2nd Semifinal (March 5): Group 2 Winner vs. Group 1 Runner-up (Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai).

Final (March 8): If Pakistan fails to reach the final, the championship match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.