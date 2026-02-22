England is currently leading Super 8 Group 2 after a commanding victory against Sri Lanka. They have 2 points and a strong net run rate.
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Vs Sri Lanka
England makes a statement! Following a 51-run demolition of Sri Lanka, England takes the top spot in Group 2, while India and South Africa battle for early dominance in Group 1.
Super 8 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and battle for semi-final qualification has intensified following the conclusion of Sunday's double-header. While England secured a commanding victory in Kandy, India and South Africa are currently locked in a high-stakes battle in Ahmedabad.
Super 8 Group 2: England Claims Early Lead
In the afternoon fixture, England opened their Super 8 campaign with a comprehensive 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Powered by Phil Salt’s gritty 62 and a clinical bowling performance led by Will Jacks (3/22) and Jofra Archer (2/20), the defending champions successfully defended 146, bowling out the Lankans for just 95.
With this result, England currently sits comfortably at the top of Group 2, while the opening washout between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday sees both teams tied in second place.
Super 8 Group 2 Standings (As of Feb 22, 8:00 PM IST)
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+2.550
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.000
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.000
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.550
Super 8 Group 1: High-Stakes Opener in Progress
In Group 1, all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium, where India and South Africa are currently engaged in the group's opening match. After being invited to bowl first, India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, made early inroads, reducing the Proteas to 84/3 after 10.2 overs. David Miller and Dewald Brevis are currently leading a recovery for South Africa.
Super 8 Group 1 Standings (Live In-Progress)
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
The Road to the Knockouts
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals scheduled for March 4 and 5. Under the "Hybrid Model" and pre-tournament seeding, the venues for these matches remain subject to Pakistan's progress:
1st Semifinal (March 4): Group 1 Winner vs. Group 2 Runner-up (Venue: Colombo if Pakistan qualifies; otherwise Eden Gardens, Kolkata).
2nd Semifinal (March 5): Group 2 Winner vs. Group 1 Runner-up (Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai).
Final (March 8): If Pakistan fails to reach the final, the championship match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
