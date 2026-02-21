The Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 officially transitions into its most decisive phase starting February 21.
Following a dramatic league phase that saw 2021 champions Australia crash out, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially transitions into its most decisive phase. The Super Eight stage, running from February 21 to March 1, will see the world's top teams battle across India and Sri Lanka for a place in the knockout semi-finals.
Super Eight Groups and Tournament Format
The eight qualifiers have been split into two groups. Each team will play three matches within their group, with the top two sides from both Group 1 and Group 2 advancing to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5. Notably, teams start the Super Eights with zero points; no results or net run rates from the league stage are carried forward.
Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
Group 2: New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.
Complete Super Eight Match Schedule
The action kicks off today in Colombo, where Pakistan takes on New Zealand, followed by a high-stakes rematch of the 2024 final between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad tomorrow.
February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan | Group 2 | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 7:00 PM IST
February 22: England vs Sri Lanka | Group 2 | Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy | 3:00 PM IST
February 22: India vs South Africa | Group 1 | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | 7:00 PM IST
February 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe | Group 1 | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | 7:00 PM IST
February 24: England vs Pakistan | Group 2 | Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy | 7:00 PM IST
February 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka | Group 2 | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 7:00 PM IST
February 26: South Africa vs West Indies | Group 1 | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | 3:00 PM IST
February 26: India vs Zimbabwe | Group 1 | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | 7:00 PM IST
February 27: England vs New Zealand | Group 2 | R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 7:00 PM IST
February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Group 2 | Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy | 7:00 PM IST
March 01: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Group 1 | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi | 3:00 PM IST
March 01: India vs West Indies | Group 1 | Eden Gardens, Kolkata | 7:00 PM IST
Broadcast and Streaming: Where to Watch
Fans in India can catch the live action of the Super Eights across both digital and television platforms.
Live Streaming: Every match will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.
TV Telecast: Live coverage will be provided by the Star Sports Network across various regional and HD channels.
