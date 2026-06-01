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HomeSportsIPLEngland Football Star Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli & RCB For IPL 2026 Triumph

England Football Star Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli & RCB For IPL 2026 Triumph

England football captain Harry Kane congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB after their IPL 2026 triumph against Gujarat Titans on his Instagram Story.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Kane congratulates RCB on IPL title.
  • Kane praised Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century in the final.
  • Kane will now lead England in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Harry Kane RCB Post: The worlds of cricket and football rarely collide, but one such instance occured after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second IPL title with a victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli starred in the chase with an unbeaten half-century, guiding RCB to a comfortable pursuit of a modest 156-run target. As congratulatory messages poured in from fans and members of the cricket fraternity, England football captain Harry Kane also joined the celebrations via an Instagram Story.

Harry Kane's Message To RCB

"What a player and what a knock @virat.kohli! Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back to back IPL titles" wrote Harry Kane on his Instagram Story. 

The England and Bayern Munich striker has been vocal about his interest in cricket in the past as well. He had congratulated RCB on their maiden IPL title triumph as well, and had even met Kohli back when he was still playing for Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League.

With the IPL done and dusted, cricket is expected to take a bit of a backseat as the FIFA World Cup kicks-off in a couple of days from now, with Kane leading England at the biggest stage.

Also Check || WATCH: Police Take Action As RCB Fan Celebrations Turn Chaotic After IPL 2026 Triumph

Harry Kane Enters FIFA WC 2026 In Great Form

Harry Kane enjoyed another remarkable campaign with FC Bayern Munich, scoring 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances and adding 14 more in 13 UEFA Champions League matches.

The England captain helped Bayern reclaim the Bundesliga, won the DFB Pokal title, and played a key role in their run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He will now be seen in action at FIFA World Cup 2026 with England as captain, with their first match set to be played on June 17 against Croatia.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their IPL title win?

England football captain Harry Kane congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their IPL title win via an Instagram Story.

What did Harry Kane say in his message to RCB?

Harry Kane praised Virat Kohli's performance and congratulated RCB on winning back-to-back IPL titles.

Is Harry Kane a fan of cricket?

Yes, Harry Kane has shown interest in cricket before and has congratulated RCB on previous title wins.

What is Harry Kane doing after the IPL?

Harry Kane is preparing to lead England as captain in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL FIFA World Cup Harry Kane
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