England Football Star Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli & RCB For IPL 2026 Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Kane congratulates RCB on IPL title.

Kane praised Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century in the final.

Kane will now lead England in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Harry Kane RCB Post: The worlds of cricket and football rarely collide, but one such instance occured after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second IPL title with a victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli starred in the chase with an unbeaten half-century, guiding RCB to a comfortable pursuit of a modest 156-run target. As congratulatory messages poured in from fans and members of the cricket fraternity, England football captain Harry Kane also joined the celebrations via an Instagram Story.

Harry Kane's Message To RCB

Football legend Harry Kane's Instagram story for Virat Kohli 😍



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"What a player and what a knock @virat.kohli! Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back to back IPL titles" wrote Harry Kane on his Instagram Story.

The England and Bayern Munich striker has been vocal about his interest in cricket in the past as well. He had congratulated RCB on their maiden IPL title triumph as well, and had even met Kohli back when he was still playing for Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League.

With the IPL done and dusted, cricket is expected to take a bit of a backseat as the FIFA World Cup kicks-off in a couple of days from now, with Kane leading England at the biggest stage.

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Harry Kane Enters FIFA WC 2026 In Great Form

Harry Kane enjoyed another remarkable campaign with FC Bayern Munich, scoring 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances and adding 14 more in 13 UEFA Champions League matches.

The England captain helped Bayern reclaim the Bundesliga, won the DFB Pokal title, and played a key role in their run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He will now be seen in action at FIFA World Cup 2026 with England as captain, with their first match set to be played on June 17 against Croatia.