T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time And Full Details

HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time And Full Details

Fans attending T20 World Cup 2026 Final at world's largest cricket stadium should plan for an early arrival to catch the pre-match festivities.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony, Performers, Start Time: ICC has officially revealed details for the grand finale of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Before India and New Zealand battle for the trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, global music sensation Ricky Martin will set the stage on fire with a grand performance.

Ceremony Timings and Schedule

Gates Open: 3:30 PM IST

Closing Ceremony Starts: 5:30 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Match Starts: 7:00 PM IST

Performers

Ricky Martin (Headliner): The "King of Latin Pop" makes a historic return to India for the first time since 1998. He is expected to perform a high-energy medley of his greatest global hits, including "Livin' la Vida Loca" and the iconic 1998 World Cup anthem "The Cup of Life" (La Copa de la Vida).

Cultural Acts: The closing ceremony for T20 World Cup 2026 will also feature massive choreographed segments showcasing the vibrant traditions of co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka, alongside a state-of-the-art light and laser show.

What time will IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony begin?

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will begin at 5:30 PM.

When will IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony be held?

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 8.

Where will IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony be held?

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Who will be performing at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Famous Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, s Gujarati folk singer Falguni Pathak and fampus Punjabi singer Sukhbir are set to perform at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

Live Streaming and Telecast in India

You can watch T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony and IND vs NZ final live across following platforms:

Live Telecast (TV): Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional channels in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (Digital): JioHotstar app and website.

Audio Coverage: Live commentary will be available on All India Radio (AIR) and the ICC mobile app.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the headlining performer at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Global music sensation Ricky Martin will be the headlining performer. He is set to perform a medley of his greatest hits.

When does the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony start?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST, prior to the toss at 6:30 PM IST and the match at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony live in India?

You can watch the ceremony live on the Star Sports Network or stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

What other performances can be expected at the closing ceremony besides Ricky Martin?

The ceremony will also feature choreographed segments showcasing the traditions of India and Sri Lanka, along with a light and laser show.

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
