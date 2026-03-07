T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time And Full Details

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony, Performers, Start Time: ICC has officially revealed details for the grand finale of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Before India and New Zealand battle for the trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, global music sensation Ricky Martin will set the stage on fire with a grand performance.

Ceremony Timings and Schedule

Fans attending the final at the world's largest cricket stadium should plan for an early arrival to catch the pre-match festivities.

Gates Open: 3:30 PM IST

Closing Ceremony Starts: 5:30 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Match Starts: 7:00 PM IST

Performers

Ricky Martin (Headliner): The "King of Latin Pop" makes a historic return to India for the first time since 1998. He is expected to perform a high-energy medley of his greatest global hits, including "Livin' la Vida Loca" and the iconic 1998 World Cup anthem "The Cup of Life" (La Copa de la Vida).

Cultural Acts: The closing ceremony for T20 World Cup 2026 will also feature massive choreographed segments showcasing the vibrant traditions of co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka, alongside a state-of-the-art light and laser show.

Live Streaming and Telecast in India

You can watch T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony and IND vs NZ final live across following platforms:

Live Telecast (TV): Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional channels in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (Digital): JioHotstar app and website.

Audio Coverage: Live commentary will be available on All India Radio (AIR) and the ICC mobile app.