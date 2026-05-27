Watch: Virat Kohli's Emotional Hug With RCB Legend After IPL 2026 Final Qualification

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially stormed into the Grand Final of IPL 2026 after pulling off a ruthless, commanding 92-run demolition of Gujarat Titans (GT) in Tuesday night’s high-pressure Qualifier 1 showdown at Dharamsala.

The historic on-field victory kept RCB’s title defense fully alive, but the most talked-about moment of the night happened immediately after the final ball. An incredibly emotional post-match video featuring franchise talisman Virat Kohli and former South African batting maestro AB de Villiers has gone massively viral across social media.

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Viral Reunion

For millions of cricket fans watching worldwide, the defining image of the night was the heartwarming sight of Kohli meeting and deeply hugging his former teammate and close friend, AB de Villiers, at the HPCA Stadium. The legendary duo built one of the most destructive and iconic partnerships in T20 history.

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Fans quickly flooded social media platforms, crowning the Proteas legend as RCB’s ultimate "lucky charm." De Villiers was notably present in the camp when Bengaluru captured their long-awaited, historic maiden IPL trophy last season, and his presence during this successful 2026 playoff run has electrified the fanbase.

One emotional supporter on X wrote that the duo's journey has "seen it all - from heartbreak and tears in 2016 to warm hugs in 2026," calling it a bond "17 years in the making."

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Patidar and Bowlers Put on a Clinic

Before the emotional post-game reunions unfolded, Royal Challengers completely outclassed Gujarat in every department of the game.

Sent out to bat first, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with absolute fury. Hammering a breathtaking 93 off just 33 deliveries* (fueled by 9 towering sixes), Patidar anchored the batting order to power RCB to a monstrous total of 254/5 - registering the highest team score ever recorded in an IPL playoff match.

Facing an impossibly steep mountain to climb under the lights, Gujarat Titans' top order completely buckled under intense scoreboard pressure. A disciplined, relentless bowling attack spearheaded by swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensured GT never found a rhythm, eventually bundling them out for 162 to wrap up a massive 92-run blowout.

With this victory, the Bengaluru-based franchise has booked a direct ticket to their second consecutive IPL final.