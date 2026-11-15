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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's 'Desi' Mutton Feast Turns Hilarious With Sarfaraz Khan's Review

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's 'Desi' Mutton Feast Turns Hilarious With Sarfaraz Khan's Review

Suryakumar Yadav enjoys a mutton feast with Sarfaraz Khan during SMAT 2026, as the Mumbai batter's hilarious food remark steals the show.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan shared an entertaining team meal.
  • Sarfaraz Khan humorously expressed joy for the excellent food.
  • The meal showed Mumbai team's lighthearted camaraderie during SMAT.
  • Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai in ongoing SMAT 2026.

A meal with teammates turned into an entertaining off-field moment for Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. The Mumbai cricketers were seen enjoying a mutton feast, but it was Sarfaraz's reaction to the food that provided the most amusing moment in the video.

The clip offers a glimpse into the lighter side of the Mumbai camp, with the players making the most of their time away from competitive action. As Suryakumar and Sarfaraz continued with their meal, the latter made a remark that summed up just how much he was enjoying the food.

Sarfaraz Khan's Funny Reaction During Mutton Feast

Sarfaraz did not seem particularly interested in making conversation while enjoying the spread. Explaining his mood in Hindi, the Mumbai batter said: "Itna Accha Khaana Bana Hai Ki Baat Karne Ka Mann Hi Nahi Ho Raha Hai, Sirf Khaane Ka Mann Kar Raha Hai."

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In other words, the food was so good that he would rather keep eating than spend time talking. His comment added a humorous touch to the video, with the moment capturing the relaxed atmosphere among the Mumbai teammates.

Suryakumar was also seen enjoying the mutton meal alongside Sarfaraz. The two players' appearance together gave fans a look at their camaraderie away from the intensity of domestic cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav Leads Mumbai During SMAT 2026

The off-field moment comes during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where Suryakumar is representing Mumbai. The India T20I star is also leading the side in the domestic competition.

Mumbai made a winning start to their SMAT 2026 campaign, giving the team an encouraging beginning to the tournament. Alongside the on-field action, moments such as this have offered supporters a glimpse of the team's dressing-room environment and interactions.

For Sarfaraz and Suryakumar, the mutton feast provided a break from their cricketing commitments. And judging by Sarfaraz's response, the food certainly made an impression.

Frequently Asked Questions

What off-field activity were Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoying?

They were enjoying a mutton feast with teammates during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. This moment offered a glimpse into the lighter side of the Mumbai camp.

What was Sarfaraz Khan's notable reaction to the food?

Sarfaraz Khan humorously remarked that the food was so delicious, he preferred eating over talking. His comment added a funny touch to the team's casual meal.

What competition were Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan participating in?

They were participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Mumbai team in this domestic cricket tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Mumbai Cricket Suryakumar Yadav
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