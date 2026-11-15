WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's 'Desi' Mutton Feast Turns Hilarious With Sarfaraz Khan's Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan shared an entertaining team meal.

Sarfaraz Khan humorously expressed joy for the excellent food.

The meal showed Mumbai team's lighthearted camaraderie during SMAT.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai in ongoing SMAT 2026.

A meal with teammates turned into an entertaining off-field moment for Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. The Mumbai cricketers were seen enjoying a mutton feast, but it was Sarfaraz's reaction to the food that provided the most amusing moment in the video.

The clip offers a glimpse into the lighter side of the Mumbai camp, with the players making the most of their time away from competitive action. As Suryakumar and Sarfaraz continued with their meal, the latter made a remark that summed up just how much he was enjoying the food.

Sarfaraz Khan's Funny Reaction During Mutton Feast

Sarfaraz did not seem particularly interested in making conversation while enjoying the spread. Explaining his mood in Hindi, the Mumbai batter said: "Itna Accha Khaana Bana Hai Ki Baat Karne Ka Mann Hi Nahi Ho Raha Hai, Sirf Khaane Ka Mann Kar Raha Hai."

WATCH VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoying a "MUTTON PARTY" in a friend's room. 🥵🔥 Sarfaraz said, "Itna Achcha Khana Bana Hai Ki Baat Karne Ka Man Hi Nahi Kar Raha Hai, Sirf Khane Ka Man Kar Raha Hai." 😂 SEEING THE PLACE, IT LOOKS LIKE SURYA & SARFARAZ ARE TRULY DOWN-TO-EARTH PERSONALITIES. ❤️ — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 14, 2026

In other words, the food was so good that he would rather keep eating than spend time talking. His comment added a humorous touch to the video, with the moment capturing the relaxed atmosphere among the Mumbai teammates.

Suryakumar was also seen enjoying the mutton meal alongside Sarfaraz. The two players' appearance together gave fans a look at their camaraderie away from the intensity of domestic cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav Leads Mumbai During SMAT 2026

The off-field moment comes during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where Suryakumar is representing Mumbai. The India T20I star is also leading the side in the domestic competition.

Mumbai made a winning start to their SMAT 2026 campaign, giving the team an encouraging beginning to the tournament. Alongside the on-field action, moments such as this have offered supporters a glimpse of the team's dressing-room environment and interactions.

For Sarfaraz and Suryakumar, the mutton feast provided a break from their cricketing commitments. And judging by Sarfaraz's response, the food certainly made an impression.