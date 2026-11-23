Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam prioritizes performance, not external criticism or opinions.

He values advice from trusted coaches and close former players.

Azam joins Desert Vipers for new ILT20 2026 challenge.

Familiarity with Pakistan teammates strengthens Vipers' team combination.

Babar Azam has made it clear that criticism will not dictate how he approaches his cricket. The Pakistan batter believes his responsibility is to deliver on the field and put in the required work during training, rather than spend time worrying about what others think of his performances.

With his technique and consistency frequently coming under scrutiny, Babar says he has learnt to separate outside opinions from his own responsibilities. In an exclusive interaction with PTI, the 32-year-old also explained whose advice he values and how he handles the pressure that comes with representing Pakistan.

Babar Azam Explains How He Deals With Constant Criticism

Babar, who will represent Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20 2026, said his priorities remain unchanged regardless of the criticism surrounding him. For the former Pakistan captain, contributing to the team's success matters more than responding to public opinion.

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VIDEO | Dubai: On dealing with high expectations and scrutiny, Pakistan batter and Test captain Babar Azam says his focus remains on performing for his team and giving his 100 per cent on the field. He added that he tries not to pay too much attention to outside opinions, whether praise or criticism. "Whenever I play a match professionally, whether it is an international match or a league game, my only focus is on how I can perform, help the team win and contribute to the team's success. I give my 100 per cent on the field and in practice. Everyone has their own opinion, whether they praise or criticise me, and that is not in my hands. What is in my hands is what I can do on the field and how well I can perform. So, I try not to pay too much attention to what people say and instead focus on my own game," Babar told PTI. #babarazam #PakistanCricket (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

"Whenever I am playing, be it professional cricket or international, my only focus is on how to perform and how to make my team win the match and where all I can contribute," Babar told PTI.

He added that he does not allow external commentary to affect his preparation or commitment.

"I give my 100 per cent on the ground and in the practice sessions regardless of what people say.

"Everyone has their opinions and remarks, and there are many who praise as well. What others are saying is not in my hands. But what I have in my hands is what I can do on the ground. I try not to listen to too many things and focus on myself," he said.

Babar's batting has often been analysed by former players and experts. Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf recently suggested technical adjustments that he felt could help the right-hander improve his game.

However, Babar prefers to seek feedback from people whose judgement he trusts rather than respond to every public assessment.

"There are a lot of people to whom I can express what I am feeling and what they are feeling about me,” he said.

"I have these discussions with people who are close to me, be it my coaches or former players with whom I share things. They always offer good observations or advice that benefits me.”

Babar Azam Excited About New Challenge With Desert Vipers

The ILT20 marks a new experience for Babar, who has joined defending champions Desert Vipers for the 2026 season. He said the opportunity to compete against international players in another franchise league was one of the reasons he was keen to take part.

"The team is very good and so is the combination, along with the team's environment. If the environment is good in the team, the players feel good and they also put out different performances,” he said.

"I am very excited to be here. When I was picked, I thought it was a new league and I would be playing in it for the first time, so I wanted to explore the ILT20. The standard is very high here. The opportunity is to play against top players from other teams who also feature in different leagues, and whenever you play any kind of cricket, you try to learn from it."

Babar will also share the Desert Vipers dressing room with four fellow Pakistan cricketers: Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

He believes their familiarity with each other's game can help the franchise build a strong combination, with contributions from both the batting and bowling departments.

"We have five Pakistan players in our team and that gives a lot of confidence. You know each other's psyche, we have played a lot of cricket with each other and the main thing is how we can combine all of that and help our team win.

"If we are batting and the partners we have, say me and Fakhar (Zaman), or Hassan Nawaz, who is not here yet, how we can contribute towards the Desert Vipers. In bowling also, how we can make the team win. So we keep planning and hopefully, with combined planning, we will play good cricket," he added.