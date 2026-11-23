Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owaisi criticised Muslim leaders questioning him, not their own.

Azam Khan accused Owaisi of aiding BJP, betraying Muslims.

Khan questioned Owaisi for not visiting him personally.

Political tensions are building in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Azam Khan. Quoting poet Rahat Indori, Owaisi said Muslim leaders in so-called secular parties often question him more readily than they challenge their own leaders, adding that this reflected on their honesty.

Owaisi's Poetic Jibe

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took an indirect swipe at Azam Khan, saying that Muslim leaders associated with secular political parties often direct more questions at him than at their own party leadership.

Questioning their approach, Owaisi said this revealed a great deal about their honesty.

Quoting renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori, Owaisi said: "Neither a companion nor a fellow traveller will remove the thorn in our path; we must remove it ourselves."

The remarks come amid a series of statements by Azam Khan targeting Owaisi over his political position in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan has accused the AIMIM chief of planning to contest all 403 Assembly seats in the state and alleged that his political activities could benefit the BJP. He has also questioned Owaisi's electoral strength, referring to his political influence in Hyderabad.

Also Read: '45 Paar': Former CM Harish Rawat Sets Target For Congress In Uttarakhand Polls

What Azam Khan Said

In an interview with India Today, Azam Khan said Owaisi was encouraging Muslims to establish their own political identity and strength rather than remain confined to the role of a vote bank.

He also referred to Owaisi's alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party and criticised the decision, describing it as a major betrayal of Muslim voters.

However, Azam Khan acknowledged that the Samajwadi Party had made a mistake by not forming an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad earlier.

Despite differences over seat-sharing arrangements, he expressed confidence that the SP-Congress alliance would remain intact.

Also Read: Inside Scoop: What Happened During 20-Minute SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Meeting?

'Why Did He Not Visit Me?'

Azam Khan also took a dig at Owaisi over his alleged failure to visit him despite publicly speaking about the difficulties he had faced.

During the interview, he was asked about Owaisi's repeated remarks that he had been subjected to injustice while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remained a bystander.

Responding sarcastically, Azam Khan said: "How should I thank him? If someone tells me how, I would even place his shoes on my head and climb the Qutub Minar. Such a huge favour!"

He further recalled an occasion when Owaisi had travelled through Tanda, saying his house was nearby and his wife was unwell at the time.

Azam Khan said Owaisi could have visited him but questioned why he had hesitated to enter his neighbourhood.

Also Read: '45 Paar': Former CM Harish Rawat Sets Target For Congress In Uttarakhand Polls