Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pathan warns Sandpapergate controversy could follow Australia to India.

New Australian players could unfairly face Sandpapergate questions.

Pathan advises Australian team to avoid discussing 2018 scandal.

Repeated explanations won't end integrity questions, Pathan believes.

Australia's renewed Sandpapergate controversy could follow the team into its next assignment in India, with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan warning that the issue may become a talking point during the tour. He believes even members of the current Australian squad who had no involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal could find themselves facing uncomfortable questions.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate', Pathan pointed out that younger Australian cricketers could also come under scrutiny simply because they represent the same team. He described that prospect as unfair, particularly for players visiting India for the first time.

The controversy has returned to the spotlight eight years after the Cape Town incident, with fresh allegations and public statements bringing the episode back into cricketing conversations.

Irfan Says Aussie Youngsters Could Face Sandpapergate Questions

Pathan believes the renewed debate could create an awkward atmosphere for Australia's players when they arrive in India. According to him, the scrutiny may extend beyond those who were part of the original controversy.

"It will come under the scanner. Whenever they come here to play, questions will be asked. It will be unfair to some of the young Australian cricketers who will be coming to India for the first time, but they will be viewed through the same lens, which is unfortunate, especially since the topic has resurfaced after eight years," Pathan said.

His comments highlight a possible challenge for the Australian team beyond the cricket itself. Players who were not involved in the 2018 episode could still be asked to address questions about an incident that continues to attract attention.

'The Best Thing Is To Leave It At That': Pathan's Advice To Australia

Pathan also outlined how he believes the Australian team should respond if the controversy dominates questions during the India tour. Rather than repeatedly explaining the events of 2018, he advised the players to avoid prolonging the discussion.

"The best way for the Australian team to handle this is not to talk about it. If the players keep answering questions and going into a detailed analysis of what happened eight years ago, they will be in trouble. The best thing for them to do is leave it at that and move on," he said.

The former India cricketer further argued that repeated explanations may not put an end to questions about Australia's integrity. He suggested that even a fresh investigation by Cricket Australia might not permanently settle the debate.

"As far as integrity is concerned, people will always question them, no matter what they do. Even if Cricket Australia decides to conduct an investigation now for the sake of the people and media back home, this will continue to be discussed for even 10, 20 or 30 years from now. So, the less they talk about it, the better," he added.

Pathan's remarks come as the 2018 ball-tampering scandal once again dominates discussions around Australian cricket. His central warning is that the controversy could become an unwanted distraction for the current squad, including players who had no part in the original episode.