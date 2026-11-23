Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sufyan Moqim accused Harshit Rana of abusing Pakistan batters.

Moqim stated his team responded to Rana's alleged provocation.

He clarified tensions settled, remaining friendly with other players.

Pakistan fast bowler Sufyan Moqim has offered his version of the heated exchange with India's Harshit Rana, claiming that the Indian pacer provoked the confrontation by allegedly abusing Pakistan's batters during their match. Moqim also alleged that some spectators made offensive gestures towards the Pakistan players, adding to the tension.

The incident had drawn attention because of the exchanges between the two fast bowlers. Now, Moqim has spoken about what happened on the field, suggesting that his side had decided to respond to Rana's alleged behaviour.

Sufyan Moqim Accuses Harshit Rana Of Abusing Pakistan Batters

Recounting the episode in a video, Moqim claimed that Rana directed abusive language at Pakistan's batters when they came out to bat. He also alleged that members of the crowd were making offensive gestures towards his teammates.

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Sufyan Muqeem on call talking about heated celebrations in last night’s match https://t.co/Cpu0SaMpJu — Usman (@jamilmusman_) November 23, 2026

"Jab hamare batsmen batting pe gaye, toh woh bas gaaliyan nikaal raha tha aur hamara jo crowd tha na, woh unhein ungliyan dikha raha tha," Moqim said.

The Pakistan pacer suggested that Rana's conduct was the reason behind the growing friction between the players. According to Moqim, his teammates were unhappy with what they perceived as provocation and wanted to give the Indian fast bowler a response.

He further claimed that Rana's behaviour, alongside his performance against Pakistan, had added to their frustration.

"Tu score bhi kha raha hai, upar se gaaliyan bhi de raha hai. Toh bas humne rakha tha ki iske saath hisaab poora rakhna hai," he added.

Moqim's remarks are his account of the incident. The allegations about Rana's language and the crowd's behaviour have not been independently established in the information available.

'Ab Setting Ho Gayi': Moqim Suggests Tensions Have Settled

Despite describing the confrontation as a response to Rana's alleged conduct, Moqim made it clear that his team did not have a similar issue with the other Indian players.

He said interactions with the rest of the Indian side remained friendly, with players continuing to talk to each other during the match. His comments suggested that the disagreement was specifically centred on his exchange with Rana rather than a wider dispute between the teams.

Moqim also indicated that the matter between the two fast bowlers had since been resolved. Asked about the situation, he repeated that things had now been sorted out.

"Yeh aaj toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Ab setting ho gayi. Ab setting ho gayi," he said.

When the interviewer suggested that Rana should return for another contest, Moqim responded positively with, "Insha'Allah."

The Pakistan pacer's comments offer his explanation of how the confrontation unfolded, while his suggestion that the matter has been settled leaves the door open for another meeting between the two fast bowlers.