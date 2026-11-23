Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ansari family consistently dominated Mau Sadar constituency since 1996.

Abbas Ansari secured Mau Sadar; allies won district seats in 2022.

2027 elections will test family legacy, intricate caste dynamics.

Mau Sadar Assembly constituency has long held a distinct place in the politics of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Its electoral history reflects changing political equations, with the Congress, Jan Sangh, Left parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates winning the seat at different times.

However, since 1996, the constituency has remained under the strong influence of the Mukhtar Ansari family. Mukhtar Ansari won five consecutive Assembly elections from the seat, establishing a formidable political presence. Following his death in March 2024, his son Abbas Ansari emerged as the key political face carrying forward the family's legacy, backed by his victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

As the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approach, the BJP faces the challenge of strengthening its position in the constituency, while the Opposition will look to replicate its performance in the previous election.

Mukhtar Ansari's Record Of Five Consecutive Election Wins

Mau Sadar Assembly constituency came into existence in 1957. The Congress initially held considerable influence, but the Bharatiya Jana Sangh registered its first victory here in 1967. Subsequently, the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Party and BSP also won the seat at different times.

This electoral history indicates that no single political party enjoyed lasting dominance in the constituency during its initial decades.

In 1996, Mukhtar Ansari contested on a BSP ticket and defeated BJP candidate Vijay Pratap Singh by 25,973 votes. He subsequently won the 2002 and 2007 elections as an Independent candidate, followed by a victory in 2012 on the ticket of the Qaumi Ekta Dal.

In 2017, he returned to the BSP and won the election, securing his fifth consecutive Assembly victory. His electoral success demonstrated his personal political influence despite changes in political parties and election symbols.

Mau Sadar Election Result 2022

Candidate Party Votes Abbas Ansari SBSP 1,24,691 Ashok Kumar Singh BJP 86,575 Bhim Rajbhar BSP 44,516 Madhavendra Bahadur Singh Congress 6,589

Abbas Ansari Increased Victory Margin In 2022

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari contested from Mau Sadar on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket in his father's absence.

Abbas secured 1,24,691 votes, defeating BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh by a margin of 38,116 votes. The BJP candidate received 86,575 votes.

Abbas secured 44.69% of the total votes polled, while the BJP received 31.03%. BSP candidate Bhim Rajbhar finished third.

Alliance Performance Across Mau District Poses Challenge For BJP

The electoral contest in Mau Sadar is linked not just to the political dynamics of one constituency but also to the broader electoral trends across the district.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies won three of Mau district's four Assembly seats. The SP secured Ghosi and Mohammadabad-Gohna, while the SBSP won Mau Sadar. The BJP managed to win only the Madhuban seat.

Abbas Ansari's victory margin in Mau Sadar was the highest among the four constituencies in the district.

However, the SBSP's alliance position and the possibility of seat-sharing arrangements among Opposition parties could influence the electoral equations in 2027.

2022 Election Results Across Mau District

Assembly constituency Winner Party Victory margin Madhuban Ramvilas Chauhan BJP 4,448 Ghosi Dara Singh Chauhan SP 22,216 Mohammadabad-Gohna Rajendra Kumar SP 26,649 Mau Sadar Abbas Ansari SBSP 38,116

Caste Equations And Political Legacy To Be Tested In 2027

Muslim voters are estimated to account for around 36% of the electorate in Mau Sadar. Scheduled Caste voters constitute approximately 20%, while the Rajbhar and Yadav communities account for around 10% each. Chauhan voters are estimated to make up nearly 9% of the electorate.

These are approximate social estimates and not official Election Commission figures.

In this scenario, support from communities beyond the Muslim electorate will also play an important role in determining the election outcome.

The Mukhtar Ansari family's political legacy could provide Abbas Ansari with an electoral base. However, local issues, the candidate's acceptability and the alliance configuration will also be crucial factors in the 2027 Assembly elections.

For the BJP, the challenge will be to strengthen its support across this social and political landscape.

Congress Stakes Claim To Madhuban Seat In Mau

Congress' Performance Across Mau District In 2022

Assembly constituency Congress candidate Votes Vote share Position Madhuban Amaresh Chandra Pandey 3,871 1.73% Fifth Ghosi Priyanka 2,012 0.78% Fifth Mohammadabad-Gohna Banwari Ram 2,452 1.07% Fifth Mau Sadar Madhavendra Bahadur Singh 6,589 2.36% Fourth

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has staked a claim to the Madhuban Assembly constituency in Mau district during seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party.

Madhuban (Assembly constituency number 353) features in the list of 181 seats that the Congress has submitted to the SP. However, the available list does not confirm whether Mau Sadar has also been included in the party's demand.

The Congress' claim has drawn attention because the party lost all four Assembly seats in Mau district, including Madhuban, in the 2022 elections.