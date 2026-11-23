Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO, expressing gratitude to board.

His return follows 11-day resignation amid alleged affair claims.

Board approved reinstatement, ensuring no national security risk exists.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the company's board of directors after being reinstated as its president and chief executive officer, saying he is honoured to return and lead the technology giant. In his first statement following the decision, Huang thanked the board for its confidence in him and acknowledged the leadership of board chair Harvey Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress during his absence.

"I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.

He added that he was taking on the responsibility with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment".

Also Read: Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO, Board Says Return Poses No National Security Risk

Huang Thanks Nvidia Board

Huang specifically thanked Jones for his leadership as chair and Kress, along with the company's executive staff, for leading Nvidia during the period.

"I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he said.

Concluding his statement, Huang said he was eager to resume work, adding: "I can't wait to get back to work."

Nvidia Board Reinstates Huang After 11 Days

Huang's return comes 11 days after he resigned as Nvidia's CEO amid reports of an alleged affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese espionage.

The Nvidia board unanimously approved his reinstatement after discussions with Huang, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that his return posed no national security risk.

However, the company has made clear that its independent investigation into the matter will continue. Huang has said he supports the probe and is committed to cooperating with it.

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