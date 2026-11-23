Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO, board approved unanimously.

Board expressed confidence, seeing no national security risk.

Investigation into foreign intelligence targeting Huang continues.

Nvidia has announced the immediate reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as well as a member of its Board of Directors.

The company's board unanimously approved Huang's return following a series of discussions and meetings, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the technology giant. The board also said it had received inputs from senior US government officials and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Harvey C Jones, Chair of Nvidia 's Board, said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones will continue as Board chair. Meanwhile, Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will return to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia 's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Jensen Huang Says He Is Honoured To Return

Reacting to his reinstatement, Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead the company at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

He thanked the board for its confidence and deliberations, and acknowledged the support of Jones, Kress, the executive team, employees, shareholders, industry leaders, global partners and his family.

Huang said he was returning with humility and renewed commitment, adding that he was eager to resume work.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading Nvidia during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Nvidia Board's Investigation To Continue

Nvidia said its board had formed a committee comprising independent directors to investigate recent reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The committee has appointed independent legal counsel to assist with the probe.

The board reiterated that the investigation would continue until its conclusion. Huang has expressed full support for the process and committed to cooperating with it.

The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging legal counsel with expertise in national security matters, who will, in turn, appoint specialist advisers.

Nvidia To Appoint Chief Compliance Officer

Separately, Nvidia has begun the process of appointing a Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance across the company. The officer will report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company also said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.