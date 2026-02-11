Steve Smith Makes Sudden Entry In Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Australia have made a big adjustment to their squad ahead of their 2026 T20 World Cup opening match against Sri Lanka on February 11.

Experienced batter Steve Smith has been added as backup after captain Mitchell Marsh picked up an injury. Marsh has been ruled out of the opening match against Sri Lanka following a groin strain sustained during training earlier this week.

The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who are already without key fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the tournament. With Marsh sidelined, Travis Head is expected to take over captaincy duties.

"Marsh was hit in groin area while receiving sidearm throw downs from one of Australia's assistant coaches during Australia’s training session on Sunday, immediately exiting the net for treatment," statement from Cricket Australia read.

Marsh diagnosed with internal testicular bleeding

As per Cricket Australia, Marsh has been diagnosed with internal testicular bleeding and will need time to recover through rest and rehabilitation. In response, Steve Smith has been called up as his replacement and is set to link up with the squad in Sri Lanka shortly.

"He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement. Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice,” the statement stated.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith.

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

