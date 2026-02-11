Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSteve Smith Makes Sudden Entry In Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Steve Smith Makes Sudden Entry In Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who are already without key fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the tournament.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia have made a big adjustment to their squad ahead of their 2026 T20 World Cup opening match against Sri Lanka on February 11.

Experienced batter Steve Smith has been added as backup after captain Mitchell Marsh picked up an injury. Marsh has been ruled out of the opening match against Sri Lanka following a groin strain sustained during training earlier this week.

The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who are already without key fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the tournament. With Marsh sidelined, Travis Head is expected to take over captaincy duties.

"Marsh was hit in groin area while receiving sidearm throw downs from one of Australia's assistant coaches during Australia’s training session on Sunday, immediately exiting the net for treatment," statement from Cricket Australia read.

Marsh diagnosed with internal testicular bleeding

As per Cricket Australia, Marsh has been diagnosed with internal testicular bleeding and will need time to recover through rest and rehabilitation. In response, Steve Smith has been called up as his replacement and is set to link up with the squad in Sri Lanka shortly.

"He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement. Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice,” the statement stated.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith.

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: Flight Fares Touch Lakhs, Hotel Prices Shock Fans

Also on ABP Live | Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Love Story: When Friendship Turns To Forever

Also on ABP Live | Who's Richer? Saaniya Chandhok Vs Arjun Tendulkar Net Worth Breakdown

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Steve Smith added to the Australian squad?

Steve Smith was added as backup after captain Mitchell Marsh sustained a groin injury during training and was ruled out of the opening match.

What injury did Mitchell Marsh sustain?

Mitchell Marsh suffered internal testicular bleeding due to a groin strain sustained from a sidearm throw during training.

Who will captain Australia in Mitchell Marsh's absence?

Travis Head is expected to take over captaincy duties for Australia's opening match against Sri Lanka.

Are there other key players missing for Australia?

Yes, Australia is also without key fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the tournament.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh T20 World Cup Steve Smith Travis Head T20 World Cup 2026 Australia T20 WC Squad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Moving Into New World Of Unpredictability’: Rahul Gandhi Flags Global Instability In Lok Sabha Budget Debate
‘Moving Into New World Of Unpredictability’: Rahul Gandhi Flags Global Instability In Lok Sabha Budget Debate
Election 2025
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
India
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget