Arjun Tendulkar's estimated net worth for 2026 is between ₹20 Crore and ₹22 Crore. This wealth is a mix of his professional cricket earnings and family assets.
Who's Richer? Saaniya Chandhok Vs Arjun Tendulkar Net Worth Breakdown
As Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok prepare for their March 2026 wedding, fans are curious about the financial status of this "power couple." Arjun carries weight of a legendary sporting name and Saaniya brings the backing of a massive business empire.
Here's a detailed net worth and earnings comparison between the two.
Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth
Arjun's wealth is largely self-made through his professional cricket contracts, supplemented by his family's immense legacy assets.
Estimated Net Worth (2026): ₹20 Crore - ₹22 Crore
IPL Salary: He was recently traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2026 season at a fee of ₹30 Lakh. Over his IPL career, he has earned approximately ₹1.7 Crore.
Domestic Earnings: Representing Goa in Ranji Trophy and other formats, Arjun earns roughly ₹10 Lakh - ₹15 Lakh annually.
Endorsements: Arjun keeps a low profile but his brand value is rising, with estimated endorsement deals worth ₹50 Lakh - ₹1 Crore.
Family Asset Context: Arjun resides in the Tendulkar family mansion in Bandra, valued at nearly ₹100 Crore.
Combined Net Worth with Sachin (2026)
Sachin Tendulkar: Approx. ₹1,415 Crore
Arjun Tendulkar: Approx. ₹22 Crore
Total Combined Wealth: Approx. ₹1,437 Crore
Saaniya Chandhok's Net Worth
Saaniya's financial standing is rooted in her family's industrial dominance and her own growing ventures in the luxury pet care sector.
Saaniya Chandhok's personal net worth: Approx. ₹8-40 lakh
Family Business Value (Graviss Group): ₹1,000 Crore+
Direct Wealth/Ownership: As granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Saaniya is an heiress to a hospitality and food empire that reported revenues of ₹624 Crore in FY24.
Personal Venture: She is founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store. The business is in its growth phase with a modest capital of ₹10 Lakh - it operates in India's pet care market, which is currently valued at over ₹5,000 Crore.
Family Assets: Her family owns InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and master franchises for brands like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamer.
On a purely personal level, Arjun's liquid net worth is more documented due to transparency of IPL contracts. However, in terms of overall family net worth and asset backing, Saaniya Chandhok's family empire (Graviss Group) is technically even larger than the Tendulkar estate.
