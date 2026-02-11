IND vs PAK: Flight Fares Touch Lakhs, Hotel Prices Shock Fans

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Sunday, February 15, in Colombo. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will take on Pakistan in the 27th match of the tournament at R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The fixture, however, comes after days of uncertainty. Pakistan had initially refused to play the match, expressing solidarity with Bangladesh. Following talks between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ICC - and after key decisions involving Bangladesh Cricket Board - Pakistan reversed its stance and confirmed participation.

With the impasse resolved, fans can now look forward to the blockbuster encounter.

Travel Costs Surge for Fans

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026 match is back on, but fans planning to travel to Colombo have been hit hard financially.

Many fans had delayed booking flights amid speculation that India-Pakistan fixture on Feb 15th might be postponed. After confirmation that the game would go ahead as scheduled, airfares and hotel prices surged dramatically.

Flight tickets from Delhi and Mumbai to Colombo have reportedly increased nearly fivefold.

On some booking platforms, fares for February 14 and 15 were seen touching ₹1.45 lakh per passenger, compared to usual prices of around ₹30,000. Air India fares reportedly climbed from about ₹90,000 to over ₹1 lakh, while Sri Lankan Airlines tickets were priced between ₹65,000 and ₹1.45 lakh.

Hotel rates in Colombo shot up sharply

Hotel rates in Colombo have also shot up sharply. Premium accommodations that typically cost around ₹40,000 per night are now being listed at over ₹1.1 lakh for IND-PAK match weekend.

With demand surging for what is widely regarded as cricket's biggest rivalry, fans are bearing the brunt of inflated prices. At the same time, India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash could provide a major boost to Sri Lanka's tourism sector during a challenging economic period.

