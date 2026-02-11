Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Love Story: When Friendship Turns To Forever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The love story between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok is a refreshing tale of a long-standing friendship that quietly blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

As the couple prepares for their March 5, 2026 wedding, here's a look back at their journey from childhood companions to soulmates.

Foundation of Friendship

The bond between Arjun and Saaniya was not formed under the glare of paparazzi, but within private circles of two of Mumbai's most prominent families.

The "Sara" Connection: Saaniya has been a close, longtime friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar. The two are often seen together at family events, holidays, and even Pilates sessions, making Saaniya a part of the Tendulkar household long before the romance was public.

Family Ties: Their families have known each other for years, with Tendulkars and Ghais (Saaniya's maternal family) sharing a deep social bond in Mumbai.

A Quiet Romance

Speculation about Arjun Tendulkar's personal life has always existed, but he and Saaniya managed to keep their relationship remarkably private.

Choosing Love: Reports confirm that this is a love marriage, moving away from any traditional family arrangement. The couple took their time to transition from being "best friends" to dating.

Mirroring Sachin & Anjali: Many fans have noted a sweet parallel to Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's love story: Arjun, much like his father, chose a partner who is slightly older and shares a grounded, low-key approach to fame.

The "Secret" Engagement

The world first learned of their commitment on August 13, 2025, through an intimate ceremony held at the residence of businessman Ravi Ghai.

True to their nature, there was no official press release. The news only broke when candid photos of the couple exchanged rings leaked onto social media.

Sachin's Confirmation: Sachin Tendulkar finally confirmed the news months later during a Reddit AMA session, simply stating, "Yes, he did [get engaged], and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

Countdown to March 5

As of February 2026, Arjun and Sanyaa's wedding preparations are in full swing.

Guest List: Sachin Tendulkar has personally visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to extend invitations. Despite the high-profile guests, March 5 ceremony in Mumbai is expected to remain an intimate, family-focused celebration, honoring the "privacy-first" values both Arjun and Saaniya have lived by.