The altercation began when Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage allegedly provoked India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. This verbal exchange escalated into a physical confrontation after India A's defeat.
Sooryavanshi-Halambage Row: Match Officials Take Disciplinary Action After Heated Clash
Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash reportedly viewed the matter seriously and imposed disciplinary measures on Halambage, although the exact nature of the punishment has not been disclosed.
Disciplinary action has been taken following the heated altercation that erupted after Tri-Nation 'A' Series match between India A and Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. The incident involved young India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage, with the match referee stepping in after tensions boiled over on the field.
Halambage Receives Harshest Punishment
According to a Cricbuzz report, Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage has been handed the most severe sanction. The report states that Halambage allegedly tried to provoke Sooryavanshi as the Indian youngster was walking off following India A's defeat. What began as a verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical confrontation.
Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash reportedly viewed the matter seriously and imposed disciplinary measures on Halambage, although the exact nature of the punishment has not been disclosed.
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Dickwella Also Fined
Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was also penalised. While Dickwella appeared to be attempting to calm the situation during the altercation, the report says his fine stemmed from a separate disciplinary breach unrelated to the Sooryavanshi-Halambage incident. Details of the offence have not yet been made public.
The 32-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 54 Tests, 55 ODIs and 28 T20Is during his international career.
No Clarity on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Status
There remains uncertainty over whether any disciplinary action has been taken against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The report claims no formal hearing was held, with Jayaprakash making his decision based on reports submitted by the on-field umpires.
India A Lost in a Super Over Thriller
The controversy followed a dramatic finish to the match. With scores level after 100 overs, the contest was decided by a Super Over. Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs batting first, leaving India A needing 17 for victory.
Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge were unable to chase down the target, managing only nine runs as India A fell short. The post-match altercation between Suryavanshi and Halambage then overshadowed the thrilling finish, prompting disciplinary action from the match officials.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the post-match altercation between India A and Sri Lanka A players?
Which player received the most severe disciplinary action?
Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage received the harshest sanction. Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash imposed disciplinary measures after viewing the matter seriously.
Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced disciplinary action?
There is uncertainty regarding disciplinary action against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. No formal hearing was held, and the match referee made decisions based on umpire reports.
Why was Niroshan Dickwella fined?
Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was fined for a separate disciplinary breach. This offense was unrelated to the altercation between Sooryavanshi and Halambage.