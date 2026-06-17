Sooryavanshi-Halambage Row: Match Officials Take Disciplinary Action After Heated Clash

Disciplinary action has been taken following the heated altercation that erupted after Tri-Nation 'A' Series match between India A and Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. The incident involved young India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage, with the match referee stepping in after tensions boiled over on the field.

Halambage Receives Harshest Punishment

According to a Cricbuzz report, Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage has been handed the most severe sanction. The report states that Halambage allegedly tried to provoke Sooryavanshi as the Indian youngster was walking off following India A's defeat. What began as a verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

Match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash reportedly viewed the matter seriously and imposed disciplinary measures on Halambage, although the exact nature of the punishment has not been disclosed.

Also Read | BCCI Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shoves Sri Lankan Player Following Super Over Loss

Dickwella Also Fined

Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was also penalised. While Dickwella appeared to be attempting to calm the situation during the altercation, the report says his fine stemmed from a separate disciplinary breach unrelated to the Sooryavanshi-Halambage incident. Details of the offence have not yet been made public.

The 32-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 54 Tests, 55 ODIs and 28 T20Is during his international career.

No Clarity on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Status

There remains uncertainty over whether any disciplinary action has been taken against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The report claims no formal hearing was held, with Jayaprakash making his decision based on reports submitted by the on-field umpires.

India A Lost in a Super Over Thriller

The controversy followed a dramatic finish to the match. With scores level after 100 overs, the contest was decided by a Super Over. Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs batting first, leaving India A needing 17 for victory.

Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge were unable to chase down the target, managing only nine runs as India A fell short. The post-match altercation between Suryavanshi and Halambage then overshadowed the thrilling finish, prompting disciplinary action from the match officials.