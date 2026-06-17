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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shoves Sri Lankan Player Following Super Over Loss

BCCI Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shoves Sri Lankan Player Following Super Over Loss

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia publicly addressed the controversy, firmly shutting down any rumors of an impending disciplinary reprimand or official fine for the young prodigy.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:59 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially broken its silence regarding the physical confrontation involving teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The incident took place following India A's tense Super Over defeat against Sri Lanka A in the ongoing Tri-Nation series.

Despite mounting speculation that the governing body would penalize the 15-year-old opener for violating strict code-of-conduct guidelines regarding physical altercations, top brass administrators have decided to back the player.

Dismissed as a "Collateral Issue"

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia publicly addressed the controversy, firmly shutting down any rumors of an impending disciplinary reprimand or official fine for the young prodigy.

"We will let our players concentrate on the tournament, and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues. The BCCI is with the team and their game."- Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary.

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The young batter was expected to carry his IPL form into IND A vs SL Atri-series, but Sooryavanshi struggled to turn promising starts into substantial scores, managing 14, 44 and 21 in his three innings so far.

What Triggered the Flashpoint?

The highly publicized confrontation occurred immediately after the conclusion of a thrilling one-over eliminator.

Tasked with hitting 17 runs to win, India A's chase fell short at just nine runs. Sooryavanshi, alongside his batting partner Suryansh Shedge, was at the crease and faced the final three deliveries of the match without managing to find the boundary.

As the local Sri Lankan players broke into a vociferous celebration, words were exchanged. Vishen Halambage reportedly taunted the young opener by telling him the match was finished and it was time to head home. Visibly frustrated by the loss and the verbal provocation, the 15-year-old turned back toward the cluster of fielders, marching aggressively into their circle. The exchange quickly escalated into a physical confrontation when Sooryavanshi shoved one of the host players before senior teammate Niroshan Dickwella and other Sri Lankan cricketers rushed in to separate the two sides.

Complete Backing from Senior Coaching Staff

The protective circle around Sooryavanshi extended well into the senior Indian camp. National spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule - who has closely mentored the prodigy through various age-group levels - strongly defended the teenager’s character while criticizing the opposition's behavioral choices.

Speaking from Lucknow ahead of the senior team's 3rd ODI match against Afghanistan, Bahutule emphasized that Sooryavanshi is naturally a highly composed individual who must have been subjected to extreme on-field provocation. He further suggested that the host country’s management needs to focus on educating their own young players on how to maintain professional decorum during high-stakes victories.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involved teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

He was involved in a physical confrontation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A. The incident occurred after verbal exchanges and a shove following the match.

How did the BCCI respond to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confrontation?

The BCCI publicly backed Sooryavanshi, calling the incident a

What caused the altercation involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

It occurred immediately after India A lost a thrilling Super Over. A Sri Lankan player taunted Sooryavanshi, who was visibly frustrated and responded aggressively.

Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi penalized by the BCCI for the incident?

No, the BCCI decided against imposing any disciplinary reprimand or fine on the 15-year-old. They emphasized supporting the team and letting players concentrate on the game.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fight
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