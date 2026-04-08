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HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch Up And Marrying? Family Video Hints At Marriage - WATCH

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Patch Up And Marrying? Family Video Hints At Marriage - WATCH

Is the wedding back on? A viral video of Smriti Mandhana’s father meeting Palak Muchhal has fans wondering if the cricketer and Palash Muchhal have reconciled.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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The personal lives of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have once again become the subject of intense public interest. A new viral video showing Mandhana’s father and Palash’s sister, the singer Palak Muchhal, has led fans to speculate that the former couple may have reconciled following their high-profile split last year.

The footage shows Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, outside a prominent Mumbai restaurant with Palak Muchhal and her husband, the music director Mithoon.

A Gesture of Respect Sparks Marriage Rumours

The primary reason for the renewed interest is a specific moment in the video where Palak Muchhal is seen touching Srinivas Mandhana’s feet as a mark of respect.

The warmth displayed between the two families has caught many by surprise, especially given the reportedly difficult nature of the breakup in late 2025.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments from fans questioning if the wedding is back on.

While some suggest the meeting could be a sign of a "patch up," others believe it might simply be a chance encounter between two families who have known each other for years. 

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A post shared by Bollywood pap king (@bollywoodpapking)

Some users noted that the video is old and doesn't reflect the present reality. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the timeline of the video.

The Background of the Split

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were originally scheduled to marry on 23 November 2025. Most pre-wedding ceremonies, including the Haldi and Sangeet, had already taken place. However, the wedding was abruptly cancelled just one day before the main ceremony.

At the time, unverified reports suggested that the relationship ended due to allegations of infidelity involving Palash. In December 2025, both parties released statements confirming that they had decided to part ways and requested privacy.

Moving Forward with New Projects

Since the split, Palash Muchhal has focused on his professional career. He recently visited the Shirdi Sai Temple to announce his new film project, 'Tera Sai', featuring veteran actor Sanjay Mishra.

He has spoken openly about using his work to move past the personal challenges he faced during the previous year.

Smriti Mandhana has similarly maintained her focus on her cricketing career, leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and representing India on the international stage.

Whether this recent family meeting signifies a romantic reunion or merely a polite interaction remains unconfirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked recent rumors about Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal?

A viral video showed Smriti Mandhana's father with Palash Muchhal's sister, Palak Muchhal, and her husband, Mithoon, leading to speculation about a reconciliation.

Why are fans speculating about a reunion?

Fans are speculating because Palak Muchhal was seen touching Srinivas Mandhana's feet as a gesture of respect in the viral video, suggesting a warm relationship between the families.

When were Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal supposed to get married?

They were scheduled to marry on November 23, 2025, with pre-wedding ceremonies already completed.

What led to the original cancellation of their wedding?

The wedding was abruptly canceled the day before the ceremony. Unverified reports at the time suggested infidelity involving Palash as the reason.

Are Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal officially back together?

No, there is no official confirmation that they are back together. The meeting could be a polite interaction between families who know each other.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding
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