Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates India Return With Special Social Media Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarfaraz Khan rejoins India Test squad replacing injured Sai Sudharsan.

He returns to national team after two nearly years' absence.

Playing XI spot remains uncertain at the moment for Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Khan India Return Post: Sarfaraz Khan is back in the India Test squad, and the batter made sure to mark the occasion with a heartfelt social media post. The Mumbai batsman was drafted into India's squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out with a thumb injury. Following his recall, Sarfaraz took to Instagram and shared two pictures of himself in India's travelling jersey. One of the photographs also featured his father, Naushad Khan.

Sarfaraz Gets Another Chance With India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Sarfaraz's latest selection comes nearly a year after his last appearance for India. He last featured in a Test against New Zealand in November 2024 and has since continued to make his case through domestic cricket.

His inclusion was necessitated by Sudharsan's injury.

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The latter had established himself as India's preferred No. 3 in recent Test assignments but will now miss the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz is expected to link up with the Indian team in Colombo before the squad travels to Galle for the opening Test, which begins on August 15.

Playing XI Spot Remains Uncertain

Although Sarfaraz Khan has earned his way back into the squad, his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed.

The batsman has already experienced considerable movement in the order during his six Test appearances.

He has occupied five different batting positions, with the team management using him between No. 4 and No. 8.

Despite those changes, Sarfaraz has made a strong impact whenever given an opportunity. He has accumulated one century and three half-centuries in his six Tests, underlining his ability to contribute despite the uncertainty surrounding his role.

With the first Test in Galle fast approaching, Sarfaraz will hope his comeback eventually translates into another chance with the bat in India's playing XI.