VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On India Star All-Rounder's Injuries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVS Laxman addressed frequent injury setbacks in Indian cricket.

COE manages player workload, balancing on-field participation and recovery.

New Bronco test introduced; mental well-being prioritized during rehabilitation.

VVS Laxman, the head of the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE), recently addressed the growing concerns regarding the frequent injury setbacks faced by prominent Indian cricketers. While several high-profile players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar, have dealt with fitness issues, the spotlight turned toward all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Amidst these concerns, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met with Laxman to review the comprehensive rehabilitation and injury-management framework currently in place at the facility.

Addressing The Injury Management And Workload

Nitish Kumar Reddy has struggled with recurring injuries, including a left quadriceps issue that left him unavailable for assignments against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe.

Laxman emphasized that managing such players requires a balance between on-field participation and dedicated recovery time. He explained that the COE works closely with players to navigate the high demands placed on them, particularly all-rounders.

Laxman stated, "Now, from the COE side, we make sure that we make the player understand the workload. In this case, it is Nitish being an all-rounder obviously, there is a lot of workload on him and how he becomes fitter not only when he is playing various tournaments but also when he is not part of any tournaments."

He further noted that the modern cricket calendar lacks a traditional off-season, making it vital for players to learn how to use breaks productively to maintain their fitness levels.

Mental Aspect Of Rehabilitation

Beyond physical conditioning, Laxman highlighted the importance of psychological support for players going through rehabilitation.

He emphasized that the COE prioritizes the mental well-being of the athletes during their recovery phases.

"I think you know the mental side of a player undergoing rehab or getting injured is something which we always require to keep in mind. So the player also knows that he is injured.

The player also knows that what is there he needs to do to get fit and be able to participate in the commitments again."

New Fitness Protocols At The COE

Regarding fitness standards, Laxman discussed the implementation of the National Fitness Testing Criteria (NFTC).

He highlighted a new protocol introduced by team strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux: the Bronco test.

Laxman explained that while the Yo-Yo test is a valuable measure of anaerobic capacity, it is too grueling to conduct during an active cricket series.

"Now Yo-Yo cannot be done when you are part of a series because it can be really grueling for your body to recover. So the Bronco test is it becomes like a conditioning session, it also indirectly tests the fitness levels, the anaerobic fitness levels of a player and that is taken on board across the various age groups and we do that through the season,"