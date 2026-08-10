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English NewsSportsCricketWTC Points Table: India's Position Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series

WTC Points Table: India's Position Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series

India is set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. Here's where they currently stand in the WTC table and the top five teams in the standings.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India currently ranks fifth in the World Test Championship.
  • India's 48.15% PCT from nine matches needs boosting.
  • Australia, South Africa, New Zealand hold top three positions.

India WTC Table: The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final continues to intensify as teams compete across various bilateral series to secure their positions in the standings. Ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, team standings have come into sharp focus. Team India has played 9 Test matches in the current WTC cycle so far, recording 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Holding 52 points with a point percentage percentage (PCT) of 48.15%.

India currently occupies the fifth spot on the leaderboard. The upcoming series against Sri Lanka represents a crucial test for the Indian team, offering a vital opportunity to boost their standings.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On India Star All-Rounder's Injuries

Top 5 WTC Teams Before IND vs SL Test Series

1.Australia

Australia leads the WTC 2025-27 points table after delivering an exceptionally strong performance throughout the current cycle.

In the 8 Test matches they have played so far, the Australian side has secured 7 victories and suffered only 1 defeat.

With 84 points and a high winning percentage of 87.50%, the Australian team comfortably sits at the top rank in first position.

2.South Africa

South Africa occupies the second position on the points table. Having played only 4 Test matches in this cycle, South Africa has built a strong case for themselves by winning 3 of those encounters.

The team currently possesses 36 points with a winning percentage of 75.00%, securing their place as the second-ranked team on the board.

3.New Zealand

New Zealand holds the third spot in the standings following a consistent run of form.

Over the course of 6 Test matches played, New Zealand has achieved 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw.

With 52 total points and a win percentage of 72.22%, the Kiwi side maintains a steady rank among the top three teams on the table.

4.Bangladesh

Bangladesh is placed in fourth position on the WTC points table. Having contested 4 Test matches in this cycle, the team registered 2 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw.

Accumulating 28 points, Bangladesh boasts a win percentage of 58.33%.

Despite having played fewer matches, their superior percentage places them ahead of India in the ranking order.

5.India

India sits at the fifth position in the current WTC 2025-27 table.

From their 9 Test matches played, India has recorded 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, gathering 52 total points with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15%.

The upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka serves as a golden opportunity for the Indian team to secure crucial points and elevate their position in the standings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are in the top three positions of the WTC 2025-27 standings?

Australia holds the first position, followed by South Africa in second. New Zealand secures the third spot in the WTC 2025-27 standings.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Team India WTC Indian Cricket Team WTC Points Table
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