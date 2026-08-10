WTC Points Table: India's Position Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India currently ranks fifth in the World Test Championship.

India's 48.15% PCT from nine matches needs boosting.

Australia, South Africa, New Zealand hold top three positions.

India WTC Table: The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final continues to intensify as teams compete across various bilateral series to secure their positions in the standings. Ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, team standings have come into sharp focus. Team India has played 9 Test matches in the current WTC cycle so far, recording 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Holding 52 points with a point percentage percentage (PCT) of 48.15%.

India currently occupies the fifth spot on the leaderboard. The upcoming series against Sri Lanka represents a crucial test for the Indian team, offering a vital opportunity to boost their standings.

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Top 5 WTC Teams Before IND vs SL Test Series

1.Australia

Australia leads the WTC 2025-27 points table after delivering an exceptionally strong performance throughout the current cycle.

In the 8 Test matches they have played so far, the Australian side has secured 7 victories and suffered only 1 defeat.

With 84 points and a high winning percentage of 87.50%, the Australian team comfortably sits at the top rank in first position.

2.South Africa

South Africa occupies the second position on the points table. Having played only 4 Test matches in this cycle, South Africa has built a strong case for themselves by winning 3 of those encounters.

The team currently possesses 36 points with a winning percentage of 75.00%, securing their place as the second-ranked team on the board.

3.New Zealand

New Zealand holds the third spot in the standings following a consistent run of form.

Over the course of 6 Test matches played, New Zealand has achieved 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw.

With 52 total points and a win percentage of 72.22%, the Kiwi side maintains a steady rank among the top three teams on the table.

4.Bangladesh

Bangladesh is placed in fourth position on the WTC points table. Having contested 4 Test matches in this cycle, the team registered 2 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw.

Accumulating 28 points, Bangladesh boasts a win percentage of 58.33%.

Despite having played fewer matches, their superior percentage places them ahead of India in the ranking order.

5.India

India sits at the fifth position in the current WTC 2025-27 table.

From their 9 Test matches played, India has recorded 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, gathering 52 total points with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15%.

The upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka serves as a golden opportunity for the Indian team to secure crucial points and elevate their position in the standings.