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English NewsSportsCricketShashi Tharoor's Sharp Attack On Gautam Gambhir After T20I Series Defeat

Shashi Tharoor's Sharp Attack On Gautam Gambhir After T20I Series Defeat

"Gobsmacked" by India's T20I series loss to England, Shashi Tharoor slammed Coach Gautam Gambhir & management on X, calling the defeat "one humiliation too many".

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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  • Scrutiny intensifies on coach Gambhir's tactics and selections.

India vs England: Shashi Tharoor has targeted Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) management following India's T20 series loss to England. Expressing the frustration shared by millions of cricket fans across the globe, Tharoor used his platform to deliver a sharp critique of the team's ongoing slump, holding the leadership directly accountable for an embarrassing defeat.

Shashi Tharoor's Blistering Statement

Known for his rich vocabulary, Tharoor pulled no punches in a post shared on social media platform X. Reacting to a headline detailing England's clinical series victory over a flat Indian side, Tharoor wrote:

"I’m truly speechless. Dumbfounded. Gobsmacked. This is one humiliation too many. There is literally nothing to be said."

What turned the post from a standard fan complaint into an institutional critique was Tharoor's deliberate decision to tag the key decision-makers of Indian cricket: the BCCI, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

By directly tagging them, Tharoor ensured that the accountability for the team's subpar planning and continuous failures was placed right at the doorsteps of the management. 

Team India’s Poor Performance 

The outburst from Shashi Tharoor comes on the heels of a highly criticized performance during the 4th Men’s T20I against England.

Opting to bat first, India’s top order crumbled rapidly, leaving the middle order to pick up the pieces. Aside from Shreyas Iyer's lone fighting knock of 80 runs off 49 balls, the rest of the batting unit looked entirely "lackluster" collapsing to a mediocre total of 158/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The bowling unit fared even worse under pressure. Defending a below-par total, the Indian bowlers failed to find any rhythm, letting England's opening pair dictate the terms completely. England's Harry Brook (79* off 35 balls) and Phil Salt (59 off 42 balls) ruthlessly dismantled the Indian attack, romping to a dominant 9-wicket victory with a staggering 37 balls to spare.

The blowout loss handed England an easy series win, further spotlighting India's ongoing post-World Cup struggles.

Management Under Scanner

This heavy defeat has intensified scrutiny on head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tactical approach and selection policies.

Critics and fans alike are pointing out that since India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph earlier, the team's form has taken a massive nosedive, failing to register a single T20I series win since that tournament. Tharoor's public call-out mirrors a growing national sentiment that the management's current blueprint is failing, requiring immediate structural course correction before major upcoming ICC tournaments. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's management under scrutiny?

Gambhir's tactical approach and selection policies are questioned after India's T20I series win drought since their historic T20 World Cup triumph.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkar Team India Shashi Tharoor IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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