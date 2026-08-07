Sarfaraz Khan Posts Cryptic Note After Test Omission: 'May Not Fit In'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starts August 15.

Indian middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has sparked significant discussion across social media following his omission from the national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. despite displaying impressive domestic form and delivering memorable performances during his previous international outings, the young batter failed to secure a spot in the team.

Refusing to lose heart, Sarfaraz took to Instagram to share a motivational yet cryptic message, signaling his determination to fight his way back into the national setup.

Sarfaraz Khan Shares Cryptic Post Following Test Drop

After learning about his exclusion from the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Khan posted a movie screenshot on his Instagram story along with a poignant message that caught the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike. In his post, the batter wrote: "I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got." The cryptic line reflects both his disappointment at missing out on selection and his unrelenting resolve to persevere in Indian domestic cricket.

🚨🚨 Sarfaraz Khan Instagram story , he posted something similar when CSK brought him in the auction last year.



➡️ Jersey 2 🏏 is he hinting about getting traded to another team ?? pic.twitter.com/etcto7AGs1 — MSDian™ (@Kushal_MSD) August 6, 2026

Sarfaraz's Recent Test Record And Track Record

Sarfaraz Khan last represented Team India during the three-match home Test series against New Zealand in late 2024. During that series, he accumulated 171 runs across 6 innings, which included a brilliant maiden Test century. Despite these valuable contributions in the middle order, Sarfaraz has faced fierce competition for middle-order slots in the red-ball format, ultimately resulting in his non-selection for the Sri Lankan tour.

Shubman Gill Sustains Finger Injury In Practice

In other major updates from the Indian camp ahead of the tour, captain Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right ring finger during a practice session. The injury occurred during Thursday's training session in Sri Lanka. As a precautionary measure, the medical team decided to sit him out for Day 1 of India's three-day warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI (SLC XI).

Official BCCI Statement On Gill's Injury

Addressing the skipper's injury concern, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an official update via its official 'X' handle:

"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

KL Rahul Takes Over Captaincy Duties

With Shubman Gill resting on the opening day of the warm-up match, senior batter KL Rahul stepped up to lead the side against SLC XI. The host team's captain won the toss and elected to bat first in the three-day practice match, providing the Indian bowling attack with a solid test ahead of the main series.

Schedule For India's Test Tour Of Sri Lanka

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is set to kick off in Galle, followed by the final match in Colombo.

1st Test: August 15, 2026 – Galle International Stadium, Galle

2nd Test: August 23, 2026 – R. Premadasa Stadium / SSC, Colombo